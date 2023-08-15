Voters Are Split on Trump’s Legal Woes
But a small sliver of Republicans are increasingly concerned about Trump's indictments
Americans are split right down the middle of how they view former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles, according to a new Harris/Messenger poll conducted by HarrisX.
Voters were asked if they thought the prosecutions of Trump “bring up legitimate issues and are fair, or are they politically motivated and unfair,” voters were split, 50%-50%.
Over half of voters (55%) believe Trump’s legal troubles are reasons for him to withdraw from the race, while 45% said he should keep running for president.
Democratic and Republican voters have gone into their partisan silos, for the most part, on Trump’s legal woes. But independent voters are split. Fifty-five percent of independent voters believe that the indictments are politically motivated and unfair — and the same percentage said the charges are enough of a reason for Trump to withdraw from the race.
“The last federal indictment around Trump’s role on January 6th is emblematic of the rally-around-the-party-leader effect, even though the number of indictments is starting to show some strain on public opinion. Trump has consolidated GOP support and coveted independent voters are split on the merits of the indictment,” said Dritan Nesho, head pollster and CEO of HarrisX.
The poll, conducted online August 11-13 among 932 registered voters, had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2%. It was taken before a grand jury in Georgia indicted Trump on 13 charges.
- Fish and a Flick: The Split Screen That Highlights How Biden Is Handling Trump’s Legal Woes
- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu: Trump Rivals Should Spotlight Former President’s Legal Woes
- As Biden Stays Silent, Some Democrats Argue It’s Time To Call Out Trump’s Legal Woes
- Trump Plans South Florida Legal Huddle as He Strategizes to Bolster Legal Team After Indictment
- ‘A Dark Day in America’s History’: Trump Indictment to Push Legal, Political System to its Limits
- Donald Trump Was Just Indicted – Here’s What Happens Next in the Legal Process
Fifty-five percent of voters think the cases brought against Trump are either “very strong” or “strong,” while 45% said the cases were “very weak” or “weak.”
While Trump continues to dominate the Republican presidential primary, there is a small faction of GOP voters that are wary of his legal issues. Twenty-nine percent of Republicans believe the case against Trump is either “strong” or “very strong,” as do 50% of independents. Twenty-four percent of Republicans believe the prosecutions against Trump are legitimate, and 30% said the indictments are reasons for him to withdraw from the race.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Calls for ‘Emancipation’ From Public School SystemPolitics
- Chris Christie: ‘Nominating Someone Who’s Out on Bail in Four Jurisdictions is Not a Winning Formula’Politics
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics