Voters Are Split on Trump’s Legal Woes

But a small sliver of Republicans are increasingly concerned about Trump's indictments

Published |Updated
Matt Holt
Americans are split right down the middle of how they view former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles, according to a new Harris/Messenger poll conducted by HarrisX. 

Voters were asked if they thought the prosecutions of Trump “bring up legitimate issues and are fair, or are they politically motivated and unfair,” voters were split, 50%-50%. 

Over half of voters (55%) believe Trump’s legal troubles are reasons for him to withdraw from the race, while 45% said he should keep running for president. 

Democratic and Republican voters have gone into their partisan silos, for the most part, on Trump’s legal woes. But independent voters are split. Fifty-five percent of independent voters believe that the indictments are politically motivated and unfair — and the same percentage said the charges are enough of a reason for Trump to withdraw from the race. 

former U.S. President Donald Trump
Trump did not name the candidates he would not support.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“The last federal indictment around Trump’s role on January 6th is emblematic of the rally-around-the-party-leader effect, even though the number of indictments is starting to show some strain on public opinion. Trump has consolidated GOP support and coveted independent voters are split on the merits of the indictment,” said Dritan Nesho, head pollster and CEO of HarrisX. 

The poll, conducted online August 11-13 among 932 registered voters, had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2%. It was taken before a grand jury in Georgia indicted Trump on 13 charges.  

Fifty-five percent of voters think the cases brought against Trump are either “very strong” or “strong,” while 45% said the cases were “very weak” or “weak.” 

While Trump continues to dominate the Republican presidential primary, there is a small faction of GOP voters that are wary of his legal issues. Twenty-nine percent of Republicans believe the case against Trump is either “strong” or “very strong,” as do 50% of independents. Twenty-four percent of Republicans believe the prosecutions against Trump are legitimate, and 30% said the indictments are reasons for him to withdraw from the race.  

