Vocal Trump Critic Justin Amash Defends Him Against Latest Indictment: ‘I Feel Compelled to Speak Out’

Former Michigan Congressman Justin Amash, a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, on Sunday, came to the former president's defense in a lengthy post on X.

"I may not like Trump, but I love our Constitution, so I feel compelled to speak out," the Libertarian wrote.

Amash blasted Trump's latest indictment which charges with him multiple criminal conspiracy counts regarding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

"The latest indictment, which I encourage everyone to read, attempts to criminalize Trump’s routine misstatements of fact and law in connection with the 2020 election," Amash wrote.

The former congressman argued Trump's actions are a matter of "political contention" and moving them into the "criminal realm" is a mistake.

"Remind me again which former presidents have been indicted for going to war without congressional approval, spying on Americans in violation of the Fourth Amendment, abusing emergency declarations to bypass checks and balances, or ignoring legal advisers to pursue a clearly unlawful policy," he wrote.

People should be allowed to "disagree about the workings of our constitutional system without fear of criminal reprisal," he added.

Justin Amash holds a Town Hall Meeting in Grand Rapids, Michigan Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Amash and Trump have had a contentious relationship for years. The former even ditched the Republican Party in 2019 in part because of his opposition to Trump.

"Great news for the Republican Party as one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress is 'quitting' the Party. No Collusion, No Obstruction! Knew he couldn’t get the nomination to run again in the Great State of Michigan. Already being challenged for his seat. A total loser!" Trump tweeted at the time.

Amash officially joined the Libertarian Party in 2020 before departing Congress the following year.

In a followup post on Sunday, Amash accused special counsel Jack Smith of "falling woefully short" of proving Trump attempted to "defraud" the United States.

"Showing that others repeatedly told Trump he was wrong is not sufficient to prove he sought to defraud the United States or to corruptly obstruct an election," he wrote. "Proving Trump’s state of mind beyond a reasonable doubt—proving fraudulent or corrupt intent—requires much more than Smith alleges.