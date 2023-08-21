Vivek Ramaswamy Was Developing Daily Wire Podcast Before 2024 Launch: Report - The Messenger
Politics.
Vivek Ramaswamy Was Developing Daily Wire Podcast Before 2024 Launch: Report

A former adviser said it's 'clear' the 2024 GOP hopeful has been chasing fame for quite some time

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Vivek Ramaswamy, 2024 Republican presidential hopeful, speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy was on his way to becoming a podcast host for Daily Wire before he decided to launch his 2024 campaign, according to a new report.

In 2022, Ramaswamy was developing a podcast centered around politics and the economy and he even shot a few test runs for Daily Wire, ABC News reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing confirmed he was developing a show with Ramaswamy and said it was dropped because the Republican's "priorities" changed as he began to take a political bid more seriously.

"His priorities were changing. And we could have chosen to be aggressive about it — we did spend a little bit of money on the prep that we'd been doing," Boreing told ABC News.

Daily Wire has expanded their content output in recent years, hiring pundits like Jordan Peterson for podcasts and dipping their toes in film production and distribution with controversial documentaries like What Is a Woman? and scripted fare like the Vincent Gallo-starring Shut In.

ABC News, citing people familiar with the would-be Daily Wire/Ramaswamy deal, said leadership at the company soured on Ramaswamy as they developed the podcast, with one employee even noting they "dodged a bullet" by not picking up the show, though Boreing denied this and called Ramaswamy a "terrific fit" for the conservative media company.

"I've never heard any of those words used," he said about the "bullet" comment.

One former adviser to Ramaswamy told ABC it's "clear" that the now-2024 GOP hopeful has been chasing fame for quite some time.

"It's clear that he's been wanting to be famous for a long time, the former advisor said.

