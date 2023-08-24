Vivek Ramaswamy Uses Obama Line to Introduce Himself at Debate - The Messenger
Vivek Ramaswamy Uses Obama Line to Introduce Himself at Debate

The entrepreneur made his national Republican debut on the debate stage Wednesday evening

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Vivek Ramaswamy waves at the start of the first Republican Presidential primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023.KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Republican entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy appeared to borrow a line from former President Barack Obama when he introduced himself to voters as a "skinny guy with a funny last name" during the first GOP presidential primary debate on Wednesday night.

"Let me just address a question that is on everybody's mind at home tonight: Who the heck is this skinny guy with a funny last name and what the heck is he doing in the middle of this debate stage?" Ramaswamy, the political newcomer from Cincinnati, Ohio, said.

In making his national Republican debut, Ramaswamy leaned on the words of the former Democratic president.

Obama, during his historic speech at the Democratic National Convention in 2004, described himself as a “skinny kid with a funny name.”

People on social media were quick to point out the resemblance.

“‘Skinny guy with a funny name’ sounds very….Obamaesque,” former White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote on X.

And fellow Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, used the comparison to dunk on Ramaswamy.

“The last person in one of these debates who stood in the middle of the stage and said what’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here was Barack Obama – and I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur standing on stage tonight,” Christie said.

Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site

