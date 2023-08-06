Vivek Ramaswamy Suggests Hunter Biden May Be Reason US Is Aiding Ukraine

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy put forth a conspiracy theory suggesting that Hunter Biden may be the reason the U.S. is currently aiding Ukraine as the nation battles a Russian invasion, tying the war to Hunter's controversial foreign business dealings.

"The purpose of the U.S. military [is] to advance American interests, to protect the homeland. Not to aimlessly fight some random war that’s arguably a repayment for a private bribe that a family member of the United States received, $5 million from Burisma," Ramaswamy said at a campaign stop in Iowa.

He added it's "likely" Hunter Biden's past dealings with Ukraine are somehow involved in the current military crisis.

"Was the payment to Hunter Biden corrupt? Absolutely it was. Do I think that it has some relationship towards our posture toward Ukraine? I think it’s likely that it does," he said.

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the opening of the Turning Point Action conference July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach. Donald Trump was scheduled to speak at the event in the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In fact, it's not only Hunter Biden's father, but the entire Congress that has repeatedly voted to help arm and support American-friendly Ukraine to both check the Kremlin's destructive aggression and hold the line on Russia's hunger for more territory at the edge of the countries in the NATO alliance.

In his State of the Union address earlier this year, President Biden said support of Ukraine is vital “because it keeps the peace and prevents open season for would-be aggressors to threaten our security and prosperity.”

Yet, Ramaswamy's reference to the $5 million echoes accusations made by Republican lawmakers.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) has also accused the Bidens of receiving a bribery payment related to his Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.

A years-long Department of Justice probe into Biden's business activities led to a deal in which he would plead guilty to tax evasion and a minor gun charge.

This agreement, however, was put on hold as the judge questioned the details amid House Republicans continuing to investigate amid accusations of corruption against the Bidens.

A former Hunter Biden business partner, Devon Archer, testified in a closed-door session before members of Congress.

He revealed a number of business meetings in which the president called in, but said business was never directly discussed and Hunter Biden would use the "illusion" of power from his father to make deals.

Archer characterized the tactics were a "soft abuse of power."

He also testified he was not aware of foreign policy decisions regarding Ukraine being changed due to Hunter Biden's business there.

