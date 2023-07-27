Vivek Ramaswamy Showcases Rapping Skills on Fox News - The Messenger
Politics.
Vivek Ramaswamy Showcases Rapping Skills on Fox News

Politico reported earlier this week that in college Ramaswamy was a libertarian themed rapper under the stage name 'Da Vek'

Alec Dent
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s investment firm is pivoting toward less overt politics.GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy showcased some of his rapping ability on ‘Fox & Friends’ Thursday after the revelation that he was a rapper in college.

When asked if he could freestyle on the show, Ramaswamy replied:

My name’s Vivek

It rhymes with cake

It ain’t about me

It is about thee

The United States is about liberty

So ‘Fox & Friends’ join us on the trail

We’ll have some fun

I’ll see you at the trail

Politico reported earlier in the week that Ramaswamy was a rapper with libertarian themed music while a student at Harvard University, going by the stage name "Da Vek." Ramaswamy’s interest in rap was reportedly inspired by Eminem.

Ramaswamy has moved into the third-place spot in Republican presidential primary polls, with some showing him only a few points behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

