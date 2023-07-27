Vivek Ramaswamy Showcases Rapping Skills on Fox News

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy showcased some of his rapping ability on ‘Fox & Friends’ Thursday after the revelation that he was a rapper in college.
When asked if he could freestyle on the show, Ramaswamy replied:
My name’s Vivek
It rhymes with cake
- Vivek Ramaswamy Opens Up About Rap Alter Ego ‘Da Vek’ and Why Eminem ‘Spoke’ to Him
- Vivek Ramaswamy Is Having A ‘Bit Of A Moment’
- Vivek Ramaswamy Will Pay Supporters to Raise Money for His Campaign
- Vivek Ramaswamy Passes Critical Test to Challenge Trump in 2024 Primary
- Vivek Ramaswamy Donates $5 Million to His Own Campaign
It ain’t about me
It is about thee
The United States is about liberty
So ‘Fox & Friends’ join us on the trail
We’ll have some fun
I’ll see you at the trail
Politico reported earlier in the week that Ramaswamy was a rapper with libertarian themed music while a student at Harvard University, going by the stage name "Da Vek." Ramaswamy’s interest in rap was reportedly inspired by Eminem.
Ramaswamy has moved into the third-place spot in Republican presidential primary polls, with some showing him only a few points behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
