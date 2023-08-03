Vivek Ramaswamy Shoots Video In Front of DC Courthouse Where Trump is Being Arraigned

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy showed up outside the Washington courthouse where Donald Trump is to be arraigned on Thursday long before the former president did.
Ramaswamy declared in a video shot outside the courthouse that the government "does not trust the people to pick their leaders."
The 2024 GOP hopeful has said he would pardon the former president in relation to charges stemming from all three of his current indictments. His latest includes four charges of criminal conspiracy related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
"We live in an era of the noble lie. The so-called lie that the government tells to its people because it believes the people can’t handle the truth," Ramaswamy said. "Why is it that we see the rise of three different indictments, three supposedly independent prosecutions at the same time, in the midst of a presidential election. It’s because the government does not trust the people to select their leaders."
Ramaswamy said he's seeking to get communications between President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Special Counsel Jack Smith.
Garland has denied any direct involvement in decisions to indict the former president. President Biden meanwhile said Thursday he would not be watching Trump's arraignment.
