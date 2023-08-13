Vivek Ramaswamy Shoots Down Report He’s ‘Open’ to Pardoning Hunter Biden: ‘Purposeful Opposition Research’

Vivek Ramaswamy dismissed reports he is "open" to giving Hunter Biden a pardon, but also insisted he doesn't want to focus on "vengeance and grievance" if he's elected president in 2024.

Appearing on Sunday Morning Futures, host Maria Bartiromo questioned the 2024 GOP hopeful on his recent comments about potentially pardoning members of President Joe Biden's family.

"Are you talking about pardoning the Biden family?" she asked.

"Maria, that was misquoted and purposeful opposition research with the headline. You know how this game is played," Ramaswamy said.

In a Saturday story, the New York Post ran the headline "GOP 2024 candidate Vivek Ramaswamy ‘open’ to pardon of Hunter Biden."

In comments to the paper, Ramaswamy said he'd be open to "evaluating" Biden pardons after he shuts down the FBI, reforms the Department of Justice, and pardons "peaceful" January 6 protesters.

Ramaswamy filed a separate FOIA request in June seeking details related to communication surrounding Trump's indictment in a classified documents case. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Republican lawmakers have led investigations into Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, accusing his father of also being involved. The president has denied any direct involvement in his son's businesses.

David Weiss is the special counsel currently overseeing Hunter Biden's case after a plea agreement fell apart.

"After we have shut down the FBI, after we have refurbished the Department of Justice, after we have systemically pardoned anyone who was a victim of a political motivated persecution — from Donald Trump and peaceful January 6 protests — then would I would be open to evaluating pardons for members of the Biden family in the interest of moving the nation forward," he said, according to the Post.

Ramswamy reiterated these goals with Bartiromo and said he's behind an impeachment inquiry against the president, but added he would not want to focus on Hunter Biden while in office.

"The question is: is the next thing I want to do after we've set our nation forward, is it to then focus my agenda on persecuting or prosecuting Joe Biden or his family, my answer to that question is no," he said.