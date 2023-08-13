Vivek Ramaswamy Says Trump Will Be ‘Mentor’ In His Administration, Show Him ‘Where the Bodies Are Buried’

If Vivek Ramaswamy ends up in the White House, he says he'll hire Donald Trump to help him out.

On Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, host Maria Bartiromo asked the 2024 hopeful if he's spoken to Trump about possibly joining his cabinet as he's so far ahead in the polls.

"I haven't spoken to him about being part of his cabinet, and I haven't spoken to him about him being part of mine," he said.

Ramaswamy has seen a recent bump and is polling behind Trump and Ron DeSantis.

The Republican candidate has been far less critical of Trump than many other Republicans running for the White House, and he said it comes from a place of "mutual respect."

"I respect President Trump. I don't bash him because I think he was an excellent president. And we have a good relationship with mutual respect," he said.

Ramaswamy predicted he'll be the GOP nominee and go on to win the next presidential election in a landslide," but he revealed Trump will be a key "advisor" to him.

"I expect him to be an advisor, even a sort of mentor when I'm in the White House teaching me where the bodies are buried [and] how to go further than he went," he said.