Vivek Ramaswamy Says Trump Will Be ‘Mentor’ In His Administration, Show Him ‘Where the Bodies Are Buried’

If Vivek Ramaswamy ends up in the White House, he says he'll hire Donald Trump to help him out.
On Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, host Maria Bartiromo asked the 2024 hopeful if he's spoken to Trump about possibly joining his cabinet as he's so far ahead in the polls.
"I haven't spoken to him about being part of his cabinet, and I haven't spoken to him about him being part of mine," he said.
Ramaswamy has seen a recent bump and is polling behind Trump and Ron DeSantis.
- Vivek Ramaswamy Shoots Down Report He’s ‘Open’ to Pardoning Hunter Biden: ‘Purposeful Opposition Research’
- Vivek Ramaswamy Will Pay Supporters to Raise Money for His Campaign
- Vivek Ramaswamy Passes Critical Test to Challenge Trump in 2024 Primary
- Vivek Ramaswamy Donates $5 Million to His Own Campaign
- Vivek Ramaswamy Is Having A ‘Bit Of A Moment’
- Vivek Ramaswamy Shoots Video In Front of DC Courthouse Where Trump is Being Arraigned
The Republican candidate has been far less critical of Trump than many other Republicans running for the White House, and he said it comes from a place of "mutual respect."
"I respect President Trump. I don't bash him because I think he was an excellent president. And we have a good relationship with mutual respect," he said.
Ramaswamy predicted he'll be the GOP nominee and go on to win the next presidential election in a landslide," but he revealed Trump will be a key "advisor" to him.
"I expect him to be an advisor, even a sort of mentor when I'm in the White House teaching me where the bodies are buried [and] how to go further than he went," he said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Air Force Veteran to Challenge Embattled New York Rep George Santos in GOP PrimaryPolitics
- White House ‘Having Active Conversations’ About Biden Visiting Hawaii After WildfiresPolitics
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Says They Have ‘Inside Information’ on Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- RFK Jr. Tells Tucker Carlson Denial of Secret Service Protection May Be Attempt to Financially ‘Bleed Him’ DryPolitics
- As Biden Stays Silent, Some Democrats Argue It’s Time To Call Out Trump’s Legal WoesPolitics
- Michigan Attorney General and 19 Others Sign Amicus Brief in Trans Youth CasesPolitics
- ‘Magic Mushroom’ Dishes Selling Out in China Thanks to Treasury Secretary YellenPolitics
- After One Year, Biden’s Landmark Climate Legislation Has Delivered, Though Uncertainties RemainTech
- North Carolina Votes To Recognize No Labels as Political PartyPolitics
- Former Trump Adviser Criticizes Jews for Boarding Trains During HolocaustPolitics
- Federal Judges Ask Alabama Lawmakers if They Ignored Court Order to Create Second Majority-Black DistrictPolitics
- Christie Calls Fani Willis’ Trump Indictment ‘Unnecessary,’ ‘Probably an Ego Decision’Politics