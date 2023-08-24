Vivek Ramaswamy Says People Should Vote for Him Because He is an ‘Outsider’

2024 GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy made his debut on the Republican debate stage Wednesday night where he said voters should case a ballot for him because he is an "outsider."

Ramaswamy gave voters an introduction to himself promoting excessive cheers from the over 4,000 people in attendance at the Republican debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Wednesday night.

"Who the heck is this skinny guy with a funny last name and what the heck is he doing in the middle of this debate stage?" Ramaswamy said responding to a moderator question about why people should vote for him. "I'll tell you I'm not a politician. But you're right about that. I'm an entrepreneur."

He continued: "My parents came to this country with no money 40 years ago. I have gone on to found multibillion dollar companies. I didn't well marry my wife are poor by raising our two sons following our faith in God."

Ramaswamy suggested that he is worried the "American dream" could fade away if there isn't new blood in politics.

"That is the American dream. And I am genuinely worried that American dream will not exist for our two sons and their generation unless we do something about it. And I do think but it's going to take an outsider because for a long time we have professional politicians in the Republican Party who have been running from something. Now is our moment to start running to something to our vision of what it means to be an American," Ramaswamy concluded.

The political newcomer is the youngest candidate in the crowded GOP field.

Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site