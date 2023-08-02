Vivek Ramaswamy Says He Would Fire Half of the ‘Professional Bureaucrats’ in the FBI if President

2024 GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday announced a plan geared towards doing away with a large percentage of the FBI workforce.

"Today I am announcing, formally, our plan, not to reform the FBI, but to actually shut it down in a way that restores the integrity of our Constitutional Republic," Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy says that he believes reforming the agency is a "false promise" and his plan is "far more practical" than it seems. His plan to shutdown government agencies like the FBI, he says, "scares" friends and colleagues who would have otherwise supported or donated to him.

"But what I tell them back is actually 'you know what's extreme is actually the existence of a bureaucracy that says that we the people have no say in how our governments actually run," he said.

Ramaswamy laid out in detail on his plan on Twitter where he says that 56% of the FBI, which he called the "professional bureaucrats" should be "fired immediately." The other 44%, he said, should be "reassigned."

"The FBI has a ~35,842 person staff. 56% of the bureau that are professional bureaucrats should be fired immediately," the entrepreneur turned presidential candidate tweeted. "Just 44% of FBI employees are special agents & intelligence analysts—these 15,770 specialists should be reassigned to serve under the narrow focus of other federal law enforcement agencies doing the same specialist work."

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discusses a FOIA request regarding former President Donald Trump's indictment outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse where Trump is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The reassignments include: 821 specialists/analysts working for the U.S. Marshals Service's crimes against children, 1860 specialists working for the the Department of Commerce's Cyber crime unit for transfer to the Bureau of Industry and Security, 4,159 specialists/analysts working at the Department of Defense in Counter-intelligence be transferred to the Defense Intelligence Agency, 4,663 specialists/analysts working in national security and terrorism at the Department of Homeland Security to be transferred, 856 specialists/analysts working at the U.S. Secret Service in political corruption, 2,555 specialists/analysts working in civil rights, organized crime, violent crime, science and technology, and crime laboratory analysis at the Department of Justice will be housed within a "specialized sub-agency rather than a sprawling investigative bureaucracy, and lastly the 856 specialists/analysts working in white collar crime for the Department of the Treasury will be transferred to financial crimes.

Ramaswamy has been outspoken about his disdain for government law enforcement agencies like the FBI and DOJ. On Wednesday, he filed a lawsuit, which is expected to fail, against the DOJ requesting details about Donald Trump's third indictment.