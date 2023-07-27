Vivek Ramaswamy Responds to Accusations He’s ‘Trump 2.0’: ‘I’m Taking Our America First Agenda Further Than [He] Did’

Vivek Ramaswamy responded to accusations he's "Trump 2.0" by declaring he'll take the former president's America First platform "further" than he ever did.

The 2024 hopeful addressed a recent Washington Post article calling him a more extreme version of Trump by calling out his 2024 competition's failings, including failing to complete a southern border wall.

"It is true that I'm taking our America First agenda further than Trump did," Ramaswamy told Fox & Friends on Thursday in response to the Post article. "It is clear that the wall was insufficient for the southern border. They're building tunnels underneath that wall, cartel financed. I've said that I would use the military to secure that southern border."

Ramaswamy, known as 'Da Vek' in college, said he would also bring an end to the Department of Education and end affirmative action by "executive order."

Affirmative action in college admissions processes were already gutted this summer by the Supreme Court.

"Perhaps the Washington Post finds that to be extreme, I find it to be sensible," Ramaswamy said of his rebooted America First agenda.

The Post's article described Ramaswamy as an "outsider with extreme proposals."