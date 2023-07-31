Vivek Ramaswamy Photo Defaced With Nazi, Antisemitic References at Turning Point Event - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Vivek Ramaswamy Photo Defaced With Nazi, Antisemitic References at Turning Point Event

The 2024 hopeful addressed the messages and declared 'hardship' is not 'the same thing as victimhood'

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Vivek Ramaswamy speaking at Chicago town hall Scott Olson/Getty Images

A Vivek Ramaswamy display picture was vandalized with antisemitic messages earlier this month at the Turning Point Action Conference in Florida, according to video published by CNN.

In a recent report by journalist Elle Reeve, images of the 2024 GOP hopefuls were shown and Ramaswamy's was defaced with the Star of David and Nazi references.

"We have a Star of David crossed out that says, 'soon.' Now that’s a 4chan joke saying there will be another Holocaust. We also have 1488. That is also a Nazi joke. So I got two Nazi jokes here. Everything else though [is] pretty positive," Reeve reported.

The vandalism was removed once Reeve began paying attention to it. She later asked Ramaswamy himself about the incident.

Read More

"I can’t speak to that particular instance. I’ll tell you my experience in this country. Have I experienced racism? Yes, I have. But I reject the myth that hardship is the same thing as victimhood," the Republican candidate said.

Ramaswamy has seen interest in his campaign pick up in recent weeks, though he's still typically polling at a distant third among GOP voters behind Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.