Vivek Ramaswamy Photo Defaced With Nazi, Antisemitic References at Turning Point Event

A Vivek Ramaswamy display picture was vandalized with antisemitic messages earlier this month at the Turning Point Action Conference in Florida, according to video published by CNN.
In a recent report by journalist Elle Reeve, images of the 2024 GOP hopefuls were shown and Ramaswamy's was defaced with the Star of David and Nazi references.
"We have a Star of David crossed out that says, 'soon.' Now that’s a 4chan joke saying there will be another Holocaust. We also have 1488. That is also a Nazi joke. So I got two Nazi jokes here. Everything else though [is] pretty positive," Reeve reported.
The vandalism was removed once Reeve began paying attention to it. She later asked Ramaswamy himself about the incident.
- Vivek Ramaswamy Will Pay Supporters to Raise Money for His Campaign
- Vivek Ramaswamy Is Having A ‘Bit Of A Moment’
- Vivek Ramaswamy Donates $5 Million to His Own Campaign
- Vivek Ramaswamy Passes Critical Test to Challenge Trump in 2024 Primary
- Vivek Ramaswamy Suggests Hunter Biden May Be Reason US Is Aiding Ukraine
"I can’t speak to that particular instance. I’ll tell you my experience in this country. Have I experienced racism? Yes, I have. But I reject the myth that hardship is the same thing as victimhood," the Republican candidate said.
Ramaswamy has seen interest in his campaign pick up in recent weeks, though he's still typically polling at a distant third among GOP voters behind Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Oklahoma Rep. Frank Lucas Hospitalized After Accident on RanchPolitics
- Government Power, Climate Change See Largest Change in Partisan Divides Among Americans: PollPolitics
- Group Files Final Signatures to Get Marijuana on Ohio BallotPolitics
- Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden Handling of Climate Change: PollPolitics
- Trump Blasts Special Counsel Jack Smith: Attempting to Take Away ‘My FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS’Politics
- ‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough Blasts GOP for Silence on Trump Truth Social Posts: ‘He’s Gone Full Mobster’Politics
- GOP Hopeful Doug Burgum Refuses To Answer Trump Indictment Questions: ‘Leave It to the Pundits’Politics
- Christie Calls Trump a ‘Coward’ for Sitting in White House During Jan. 6 Capitol RiotPolitics
- Top House Democrat Says McCarthy Backs Trump Just to Keep ‘Caucus Together’Politics
- Key Iowa Evangelical Rips Trump, Hosts DeSantis for ChurchPolitics
- ‘Woke Equals Failure’: Donald Trump Slams USWNT for World Cup Elimination—and Blames BidenPolitics
- DeSantis on Black History Standards: ‘Not Political at All’Politics