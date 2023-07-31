Vivek Ramaswamy Photo Defaced With Nazi, Antisemitic References at Turning Point Event

A Vivek Ramaswamy display picture was vandalized with antisemitic messages earlier this month at the Turning Point Action Conference in Florida, according to video published by CNN.

In a recent report by journalist Elle Reeve, images of the 2024 GOP hopefuls were shown and Ramaswamy's was defaced with the Star of David and Nazi references.

"We have a Star of David crossed out that says, 'soon.' Now that’s a 4chan joke saying there will be another Holocaust. We also have 1488. That is also a Nazi joke. So I got two Nazi jokes here. Everything else though [is] pretty positive," Reeve reported.

The vandalism was removed once Reeve began paying attention to it. She later asked Ramaswamy himself about the incident.

"I can’t speak to that particular instance. I’ll tell you my experience in this country. Have I experienced racism? Yes, I have. But I reject the myth that hardship is the same thing as victimhood," the Republican candidate said.

Ramaswamy has seen interest in his campaign pick up in recent weeks, though he's still typically polling at a distant third among GOP voters behind Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.