Vivek Ramaswamy Opens Up About Rap Alter Ego ‘Da Vek’ and Why Eminem ‘Spoke’ to Him

Before Vivek Ramaswamy became a billionaire and even longer before he was a 2024 GOP hopeful, he was a rapper.

Ramaswamy had a rap alter ego named 'Da Vek' while attending Harvard as an undergrad and he was an Eminem fan, he told Politico in a Wednesday interview.

"I saw myself, honestly, making it big through American capitalism, and that’s why the Eminem story spoke to me," the Republican candidate said.

His rap credentials include winning a warm up act spot before a Busta Rhymes concert as in 2004 Ramaswamy auditioned in an open call for the rapper when he visited Harvard.

He would also perform his Libertarian-themed raps at open mic nights, specifically inspired by Eminem's 2002 song "Lose Yourself," though he never seriously considered in the music industry.

Ramaswamy's wife, Apoorva Ramaswamy, revealed her husband has also dabbled at being a standup comedian.

"For not an insignificant portion of time, my future husband was on the Manhattan standup scene and doing shows while being an investor," she said.