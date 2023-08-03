Vivek Ramaswamy on 9/11 Commission: ‘I Don’t Believe the Government Has Told Us the Truth’ - The Messenger
Vivek Ramaswamy on 9/11 Commission: ‘I Don’t Believe the Government Has Told Us the Truth’

The 2024 GOP hopeful suggests the Saudi Arabian government may have been involved in the terror attacks

Published
Zachary Leeman
Vivek Ramaswamy delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at tomorrow evening’s “Patriot Gala” dinnerDrew Angerer/Getty Images

GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy said he doesn't believe the U.S. government is being entirely truthful about the 9/11 terror attacks.

Asked during an appearance on The Blaze TV if he believes 9/11 was an "inside job," Ramaswamy told Alex Stein said he doesn't believe the government has told the truth about what happened.

"I don't believe the government has told us the truth. Again, I'm driven by evidence and data. What I've seen in the last several years is we have to be skeptical of what the government does tell us," he said.

The 2024 GOP hopeful said he has doubts in the 9/11 Commission Report.

"Do I believe the 9/11 Commission? Absolutely not," he said.

Ramaswamy was also asked if he thought the 1969 moon landing was real, to which he said he's seen "no evidence to suggest it was fake."

The Republican candidate suggested later in a tweet that the Saudi Arabian government could have somehow been involved in the attacks.

"Do I believe our government has been completely forthright about 9/11? No. Al- Qaeda clearly planned and executed the attacks, but we have never fully addressed who knew what in the Saudi government about it. We *can* handle the TRUTH," he tweeted on Wednesday.

