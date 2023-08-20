Vivek Ramaswamy ‘Okay’ with Trump Skipping Debate: ‘There Are Going to Be Many’

Vivek Ramaswamy said he's just fine with Donald Trump skipping the first GOP debate coming up on Wednesday in Milwaukee.
Ramaswamy, a 2024 GOP hopeful, told Fox News on Sunday that Trump doesn't need to attend the initial GOP debate because voters are already familiar with him.
"My view is there are going to be many debates in the fall," he said about the former president skipping the Fox News debate.
Trump has argued it's unfair for him to debate other GOP contenders because he holds such a wide lead in the polls. The New York Times reported last week, citing people familiar with the plan, that the former president is planning on joining Tucker Carlson for an interview while his GOP competition debates on the pundit's former network.
Ramaswamy argued on Sunday the initial September and October debates are beneficial to him because not many general voters have heard of him. If Trump decides those debates aren't worth his time, Ramaswamy said he's still "excited" to take the stage.
"I'm okay with it," he said.
Mike Pence said on Sunday he believes Trump could still decide to attend the debate, while Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said she's "holding out hope" the former president attends.
