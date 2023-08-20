Vivek Ramaswamy ‘Okay’ with Trump Skipping Debate: ‘There Are Going to Be Many’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Vivek Ramaswamy ‘Okay’ with Trump Skipping Debate: ‘There Are Going to Be Many’

The 2024 GOP hopeful said the ex-president has no need to attend Wednesday's kickoff to the primary debates

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discusses a FOIA request regarding former President Donald Trump’s indictment outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse where Trump is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Vivek Ramaswamy said he's just fine with Donald Trump skipping the first GOP debate coming up on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Ramaswamy, a 2024 GOP hopeful, told Fox News on Sunday that Trump doesn't need to attend the initial GOP debate because voters are already familiar with him.

"My view is there are going to be many debates in the fall," he said about the former president skipping the Fox News debate.

Trump has argued it's unfair for him to debate other GOP contenders because he holds such a wide lead in the polls. The New York Times reported last week, citing people familiar with the plan, that the former president is planning on joining Tucker Carlson for an interview while his GOP competition debates on the pundit's former network.

Ramaswamy argued on Sunday the initial September and October debates are beneficial to him because not many general voters have heard of him. If Trump decides those debates aren't worth his time, Ramaswamy said he's still "excited" to take the stage.

"I'm okay with it," he said.

Mike Pence said on Sunday he believes Trump could still decide to attend the debate, while Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said she's "holding out hope" the former president attends.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.