Vivek Ramaswamy: Mike Pence Missed ‘Historic Opportunity’ to Unite Country on Jan. 6

The Republican presidential candidate said he would have handled the certification of the 2020 election 'very differently'

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Mike Pence shakes hands with Vivek Ramaswamy during the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Eight presidential hopefuls squared off in the first Republican debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined to participate in the eventWin McNamee/Getty Images

Vivek Ramaswamy said Mike Pence missed a "historic opportunity" to unite the country on January 6, 2021, arguing the then-vice president should have introduced a set of voter reforms before certifying the 2020 presidential election.

During an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" that aired Sunday, host Chuck Todd asked Ramaswamy whether Pence was "right" to certify the 2020 election result despite protests from then-President Donald Trump.

"I would have done it very differently," Ramaswamy said. "I think that there was a historic opportunity that he missed to reunite this country in that window. What I would have said is this is a moment for a true national consensus where there's two elements of what's required for a functioning democracy in America. One is secure elections, and the second is a peaceful transfer of power."

Pence had an "opportunity for heroism," according to Ramaswamy, on the same day Trump supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol over the election.

Ramaswamy called for various voter "reforms" he argued Pence should have proposed, like single-day voting, paper ballot, and required identification.

"So, what would you have done as Mike Pence? You would’ve not certified the election?" Todd asked.

"In my capacity as president of the Senate, I would have led through that level of reform," Ramaswamy said. "Then on that condition certified the election results, served it up to the president, President Trump then to sign that into law, and on January 7 declared the reelection campaign pursuant to a free and fair election. I think that was a missed opportunity."

Pence has repeatedly argued he had no constitutional authority to refuse to certify the 2020 presidential election.

