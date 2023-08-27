Vivek Ramaswamy: Mike Pence Missed ‘Historic Opportunity’ to Unite Country on Jan. 6

Vivek Ramaswamy said Mike Pence missed a "historic opportunity" to unite the country on January 6, 2021, arguing the then-vice president should have introduced a set of voter reforms before certifying the 2020 presidential election.

During an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" that aired Sunday, host Chuck Todd asked Ramaswamy whether Pence was "right" to certify the 2020 election result despite protests from then-President Donald Trump.

"I would have done it very differently," Ramaswamy said. "I think that there was a historic opportunity that he missed to reunite this country in that window. What I would have said is this is a moment for a true national consensus where there's two elements of what's required for a functioning democracy in America. One is secure elections, and the second is a peaceful transfer of power."

Pence had an "opportunity for heroism," according to Ramaswamy, on the same day Trump supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol over the election.

Ramaswamy called for various voter "reforms" he argued Pence should have proposed, like single-day voting, paper ballot, and required identification.

"So, what would you have done as Mike Pence? You would’ve not certified the election?" Todd asked.

"In my capacity as president of the Senate, I would have led through that level of reform," Ramaswamy said. "Then on that condition certified the election results, served it up to the president, President Trump then to sign that into law, and on January 7 declared the reelection campaign pursuant to a free and fair election. I think that was a missed opportunity."

Pence has repeatedly argued he had no constitutional authority to refuse to certify the 2020 presidential election.