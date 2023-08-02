Presidential Hopeful Ramaswamy Files Lawsuit Against DOJ, Seeks Trump Indictment Details

GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday announced that he has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice and a Freedom of Information Act request seeking details surrounding the indictment of former president Donald Trump.

Ramaswamy says he wants to uncover communication between federal officials and special counsel Jack Smith related to the indictment. The GOP presidential candidate submitted an earlier FOIA request in June seeking details surrounding communication between the White House, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Smith in relation to Trump’s indictment in a separate classified documents case.

Ramaswamy said that he thinks Trump was legally permitted to spread false statements based on legal precedent, adding that he feels prosecuting the former president for spreading lies that the 2020 election was fraudulent “jeopardizes the future of our legal system.”

“If we fail to admit the truth, Jan 6 will just be a preview of far worse to come,” Ramaswamy said. “We must reunite this country, but the path forward will not be easy.”

Ramaswamy's lawsuit has little chance of success during an active criminal investigation.

Trump was indicted for a third time Tuesday on charges centering on his role trying to hold onto power leading up to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Since the release of the 45-page indictment, fellow GOP presidential hopefuls have responded, with former vice president Mike Pence saying Trump is “unfit” for the presidency and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggesting that the former president will not receive a “fair” trial in Washington, D.C.

Recent polling indicates that Ramaswamy is lagging behind both Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the race for the GOP nomination. Ramaswamy has promised to pardon the former president if elected.

Trump has been summoned to report to a D.C. court on Thursday to face the charges.