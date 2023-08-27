Vivek Ramaswamy Stands By Comment Likening Democratic Congresswoman to KKK ‘Grand Wizards’ in Heated CNN Exchange

Vivek Ramaswamy is not backing off his recent comments comparing Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., to Ku Klux Klan leaders.

During an interview on "State of the Union" that aired Sunday CNN's Dana Bash pressed Ramaswamy about his remarks, which came in response to Pressley, who is Black, saying "we don't need any more brown faces that don't want to be brown voices" in reference to the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful's campaign.

"These are the words of the modern grand wizards of the modern KKK," Ramaswamy said in response.

Bash asked Ramaswamy how Pressley compares to leaders of the racist organization "in any way."

"What I said was the grand wizards of the KKK would be proud of what she said because there's nothing more racist than saying your skin color predicts something about the content," Ramaswamy responded before Bash jumped in.

"You didn't say they would be proud," the CNN host said. "You said, 'these are the words of the modern grand wizards of the modern KKK.'"

"It is the same spirit," Ramaswamy responded. "You're right about that, Dana."

Ramaswamy said Pressley was suggesting she knew something about the "content of his character" because of his views and his race.

Bash continued pushing back on Ramaswamy's "grand wizards" comment.

"How on Earth is she a modern grand wizard of that kind of organization?" she asked, noting the KKK's violent history of physically attacking minorities.

"Let's be intellectually honest and get to the heart of what this debate is about," Ramaswamy said. "There is a worldview that the remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination, that if you're Black or brown, you have to have a particular point of view."

He also accused Bash of singling out one "fringe" comment, to which Bash replied, "you just described your comment as fringe."

Ramaswamy said he stood by his comment and argued it was a way to open up debate on race.

"I stand by what I said to provoke an open and honest discussion in this country because there is a gap, Dana, between what people will say in private today and what they will say in public," he said. "I think we need to close that gap."