Vivek Ramaswamy Calls Out ‘Racialized Culture’ After ‘Heinous’ Jacksonville Shooting
CNN's Dana Bash asked the 2024 GOP hopeful about his comment that he may meet a unicorn before a white supremacist
Vivek Ramaswamy responded to the shooting in Jacksonville Saturday that left three dead, calling out a "racialized culture" in response to the gunman's motivations.
A white gunman shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store before turning the gun on himself. According to police, the gunman left behind manifestos revealing he targeted his victims based on their race.
On CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, Ramaswamy said there is a "mental health epidemic" in the U.S. and called for leaders to "bring back the practice" of putting more people posing risks to communities in psychiatric facilities.
CNN's Dana Bash said mental health is only one part of the problem, citing police referring to the shooter's racism as a motivator as well.
"That is heinous and deserves to be called out for what it is," Ramaswamy said about the shooter's racist manifesto.
The 2024 Republican presidential hopeful went on to refer to a "new wave" of racism in the country due to a "racialized culture" fed by politicians and the media.
- Vivek Ramaswamy Will Pay Supporters to Raise Money for His Campaign
- Vivek Ramaswamy Stands By Comment Likening Democratic Congresswoman to KKK ‘Grand Wizards’ in Heated CNN Exchange
- Vivek Ramaswamy Donates $5 Million to His Own Campaign
- Vivek Ramaswamy Passes Critical Test to Challenge Trump in 2024 Primary
- House Democratic Leaders Call Jacksonville Shooting ‘Inevitable Consequence’ of ‘Public Officials Who Coddle Right-Wing Extremists’
- Vivek Ramaswamy Calls to Cancel Juneteenth Holiday: ‘Useless’
"The reality is we've created such a racialized culture in this country in the last few years so that right as the last embers of racism were burning out, we have a culture in this country …. that throws kerosine on that racism," he said.
Bash pivoted to a recent comment made by Ramaswamy at a campaign event where he said he has not been confronted by a white supremacist and joked perhaps he'd run into a unicorn first.
Asked what the families of the victims of the Jacksonville shooting would say to that comment, Ramaswamy pushed back, saying he would not want to "politicize" those victims.
"I acknowledge all forms of racist animus exist in the United States," he said, claiming the only racism he's faced in recent years is from the "modern left."
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics