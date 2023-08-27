Vivek Ramaswamy Calls Out ‘Racialized Culture’ After ‘Heinous’ Jacksonville Shooting

Vivek Ramaswamy responded to the shooting in Jacksonville Saturday that left three dead, calling out a "racialized culture" in response to the gunman's motivations.

A white gunman shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store before turning the gun on himself. According to police, the gunman left behind manifestos revealing he targeted his victims based on their race.

On CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, Ramaswamy said there is a "mental health epidemic" in the U.S. and called for leaders to "bring back the practice" of putting more people posing risks to communities in psychiatric facilities.

CNN's Dana Bash said mental health is only one part of the problem, citing police referring to the shooter's racism as a motivator as well.

"That is heinous and deserves to be called out for what it is," Ramaswamy said about the shooter's racist manifesto.

Vivek Ramaswamy delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at tomorrow evening's "Patriot Gala" dinner Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The 2024 Republican presidential hopeful went on to refer to a "new wave" of racism in the country due to a "racialized culture" fed by politicians and the media.

"The reality is we've created such a racialized culture in this country in the last few years so that right as the last embers of racism were burning out, we have a culture in this country …. that throws kerosine on that racism," he said.

Bash pivoted to a recent comment made by Ramaswamy at a campaign event where he said he has not been confronted by a white supremacist and joked perhaps he'd run into a unicorn first.

Asked what the families of the victims of the Jacksonville shooting would say to that comment, Ramaswamy pushed back, saying he would not want to "politicize" those victims.

"I acknowledge all forms of racist animus exist in the United States," he said, claiming the only racism he's faced in recent years is from the "modern left."