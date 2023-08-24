Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘It’s Not Morning In America’

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Vivek Ramaswamy is pushing back on the idea that America is great, painting a dark picture that runs counter to several of the other GOP candidates' efforts at optimism.

"It is not morning in America," Ramaswamy said, countering former Vice President Mike Pence's comments on what makes the country great.

"We are in a dark moment. We are in a cold culture civil war."

Ramaswamy, a virtual unknown a few months ago, is surging in polls, grabbing a lot of air time at the Republican debate in Milwaukee and also taking his share of arrows from other candidates.

"The problem in our country right now is that people are so hungry for purpose and meaning at a time when the meaning of faith, family and hard work are missing," Ramaswamy said.

"We need someone to lead with purpose."

