Vivek Ramaswamy Is Listed as an Unaffiliated Voter in Ohio: Report

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is listed as an unaffiliated voter in his home state of Ohio, according to a new report from NBC News.

To be listed as affiliated with a party in Ohio, a person must request that party's ballot during primaries.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, has said he did not participate in the 2008, 2012 or 2016 presidential elections, but voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020. Records show he voted in the 2021 and 2022 general elections and supported a Republican-backed referendum in the state's special election early this month.

The GOP White House hopeful is polling in third place nationally in the race for the GOP nomination, trailing Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.