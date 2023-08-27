Vivek Ramaswamy Is Listed as an Unaffiliated Voter in Ohio: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Vivek Ramaswamy Is Listed as an Unaffiliated Voter in Ohio: Report

Before 2020, Ramaswamy had not voted in the previous three presidential elections

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is listed as an unaffiliated voter in his home state of Ohio, according to a new report from NBC News.

To be listed as affiliated with a party in Ohio, a person must request that party's ballot during primaries.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, has said he did not participate in the 2008, 2012 or 2016 presidential elections, but voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020. Records show he voted in the 2021 and 2022 general elections and supported a Republican-backed referendum in the state's special election early this month.

The GOP White House hopeful is polling in third place nationally in the race for the GOP nomination, trailing Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Vivek Ramaswamy
The GOP presidential hopeful has polled behind both Trump and DeSantisJoe Raedle/Getty Images
Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.