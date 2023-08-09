Vivek Ramaswamy: How a Vegetarian Millennial Indian-American Surprised the GOP Field

CONCORD, N.H. – Plenty of politicians say they are running against Washington. Political novice Vivek Ramaswamy wants to dismantle Washington: Not just drain the swamp and smash the “deep state,” but napalm the remnants.

“Revolution, not restructuring!” the millennial GOP presidential candidate promised voters during a speedy three-town tour of New Hampshire last week. "Mass layoffs of the bureaucracy.”

His goal, he says: Shut down entirely the “toxic” IRS, FBI and Department of Education; slash upwards of 90 percent of the jobs at agencies including FDA, CDC, NIH, ATF, the Department of Justice, the Federal Reserve, Department of Energy and Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The manifesto, delivered forcefully by the wealthy young biotech entrepreneur and former hedge-fund analyst – who has been dubbed “Trump 2.0” in some quarters – frequently aroused cheers from Republican crowds here. Many have given Ramaswamy a look and like what they see. They applaud not only his platform – with its anti-”woke” and American Exceptionalism rhetoric – but also cite his charisma and warmth.

As The Messenger trailed Ramaswamy around New Hampshire for the day, it was clear that he’s captured a vein of voters who want to be inspired about the future of the Republican party – and would prefer to move past the stale dichotomy of Trump vs. Biden.

“He is a spiritual, heartfelt person, definitely,” says Terry Reiber of Amherst, chair of the town Republican Committee, surveying some 30 voters on his lawn and patio at a backyard gathering he hosted for Ramaswamy.

“He’s a unique, outstanding human being and we should be thrilled that he’s running for president; we should thank him every day,” says attorney Joseph J. Shamon Jr., standing at the back of a roadside restaurant in Mlford where Ramaswamy is about to deliver his stump speech to a hungry crowd of 60. (And where ham sandwiches, chicken wings and ice tea are free for the taking.)

“Look, Ramaswany, I got to tell you, is exciting people,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said the other day on CNN. “He gets people excited on stage.”

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy at the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit on July 01, 2023, in Philadelphia. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A first-generation American whose parents immigrated from India, Ramaswamy stresses boot-strap themes and hand-shaking retail politics. He is not only charming voters on the stump, but gaining a bit of traction in the polls. Real Clear Politics, which averages national polls, placed him at 6 percent a few days ago, slightly topping the rest of the single-digit aspirants.

Never mind that ex-president Donald Trump completely dominates the crowded Republican field, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis still running second despite his troubles. Ramaswamy sees himself as an alternative who can rise above a pack of experienced politicians.

But he refuses to criticize his fellow political combatants; they are all “good people,” he says. “You will not hear me attacking any one of them, including Donald Trump.”

A woman in the back of the Grill 603 eatery poses the first question after the speech. It is an obvious one:

“So I'm here today because I don’t want to vote for Trump and I don’t want to vote for Biden. When I look at your positions online, everything says that you align with Trump. Why should I vote for you instead of just voting for Trump, then? What differentiates you?”

“I agree with the America First agenda,” he responds. “The question is who can take our agenda to the next level and also unite the country in the process.

“I don’t want to see us marching toward some national divorce ... I want to lead a national revival.”

He makes only one feint in the direction of aged competitors. “I've got fresh legs,” he says. “I am not jaded, I am not cynical, I’m not tired.”

In a brief sit-down with The Messenger, he orders a veggie burger and fries – he’s Hindu, and a vegetarian – and acknowledges that without a bipartisan Congress his slash-and-burn-the agenda will face roadblocks. Politicians come and go in Washington, but the bureaucracy abides.

“That’s not how it’s supposed to work,” he says.

A Revolution Beyond Reagan

In a bald political calculus, Ramaswamy might be hustling for a possible Trump administration post or simply hedging his bets. “His play is if Trump, for some reason, does not get the nomination in 2024, [he] will need the support of Trump voters,” says Neil Levesque, who heads the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

Ramaswamy supports Trump’s claims of persecution-by-indictments, has said he would pardon Trump, and has encouraged fellow candidates to pledge the same.

“People say, ‘You should team up with Trump,’ but he doesn’t come off as a VP kind of guy,” says Sean Spicer, who, besides being a one-time Trump spokesman, also has decades of experience in GOP politics. ”I don’t know that he can go the distance, but people are taking to his message ... I think he’s extremely impressive.”

The candidate may have lofty ambitions, indeed, but as a stump speaker, “he is excellent – as good as it gets,” says Levesque.

Ramaswamy audaciously boosts himself as the only candidate who can match the popularity of Ronald Reagan, who scored electoral college and popular-vote landslides in 1980 and 1984: he claims he is capable of delivering 85 percent of the vote in the general election against Joe Biden. Forget the Reagan Revolution and make way for the “Ramaswamy Revolution,” he says. “A moral mandate in 2024.”

When Ramaswamy performs on the trail, you can detect his vibe of “It’s morning again in America,” an iconic Reagan campaign ad, which the candidate briefly mentioned, and Reagan’s Shining City on a Hill – which he also referenced. But this mirage presupposes that the Gipper was a mere 38 years old, wore slim-fitting black suits, and took to the stage to rap Eminem songs while in college.

Vivek Ramaswamy speaking at a Chicago town hall on May 19, 2023. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Ramawamy is the product of an elite education – Harvard for his biology degree and Yale for his J.D.-- and he made his fortune bringing new drugs to market, among other business dealings. He has sunk $15 million of his money into the campaign. He has a private jet at his disposal.

He was raised by parents who had an arranged marriage and arrived from India 40 years ago. He is married to a surgeon and they have two young sons; sometimes the whole family rides the campaign bus. He frequently says that his aspirations to be president arise from his fervent hope that his kids will enjoy the opportunities he has – and that America doesn’t have to be Rome in decline.

He still lives in Ohio. He says he thought briefly of running for Senate there – Rob Portman’s seat – but the job didn’t call to him like the presidency.

Pure retail politics: Ramaswamy poses with voters after his rally at the historic Phenix Hall in Concord, N.H., on August 3, 2003. Richard Leiby / The Messenger

Of course there are doubters of the Revolution. When The New York Times recently asked a slate of opinionators about Ramaswamy, some were brutal. “Feel free to enjoy the show, but he’s got a strong flash-then-fizzle vibe,” said Michelle Cottle. “If he’s hard-working and lucky, he may someday rival the electoral success of Andrew Yang,” said Katherine Mangu-Ward.

And when it comes to his extreme anti-government agenda, not everyone in New Hampshire is sold.

“I am wary of that,” says M. (“just M”) Bornehm of Nashua. The 45-year-old homemaker and engineer said she appreciated his “artistry in speaking” and graciousness in answering questions at the restaurant. But massive federal layoffs and turnover – he wants to term-limit civil-service-protected workers to eight years – would eliminate people with deep experience and knowledge.

In addition, she said, the plan would make it “very difficult for there to be any consistency in application of laws.” She could also foresee a surge in crime.

And what about the human toll of decimating the government?

“I think it would have an impact on the quality of life of citizens – for the better,” Ramaswamy said evenly in the interview with The Messenger. “It would make the agencies more effective.”

How would he feel about laying off perhaps millions of people?

“The people who work in the federal bureaucracy are human beings – citizens. At a personal level it would still be regrettable that many of those individuals would be displaced.”

His tone becomes almost – almost – sympathetic. “That doesn't give me joy….It’s one of the many costs.”

Government: Foe or Friend?

Reagan famously said: “The top nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.”

But there’s a flip side, enunciated by William Cohen, the former Republican Senator from Maine and Secretary of Defense under Bill Clinton: “Government is the enemy until you need a friend.”

In speeches and literature, Ramaswamy’s platform trods well-worn GOP timbers, spelled out in pamphlets distributed to the crowds: "God is real. There are two genders. Human flourishing requires fossil fuels. An open border is no border. Reverse racism is racism,” and etc.

He is still pushing against what he views as the liberal and corporate “woke” agenda – criticizing, for example, the tenets of diversity, equity and inclusion – but in New Hampshire social messages don't really sell. The public in the “Live Free or Die” state supports abortion and gay marriage, points out political scientist Andrew Smith of the University of New Hampshire.

So now “Truth” appears to be Ramaswamy’s new byword. “I am a patriot who speaks the truth,” he declares.

It’s emblazoned on hats, buttons, banners and pamphlets in Phenix Hall in Concord, the last campaign venue of the day. It's a wood-planked, historic edifice where Abraham Lincoln addressed a Republican rally in 1860. It’s unairconditioned – as in old Abe’s day – and hot.

The candidate strides the stage at Phenix Hall, where Abraham Lincoln once spoke to Republicans. Richard Leiby / The Messenger

“Be the change you want to see in your country,” the candidate exhorts a vocal crowd of about 250. It’s a paraphrase of a quote widely but erroneously attributed to Gandhi, but it helps in revving up the fans. He also talks of “creative destruction” of the bureaucracy and tells them he already has in place a transition team of anti-government “bulldogs” to take on each agency.

Afterwards scores of rally-goers ascend the stage to pose for pictures with Ramaswamy. He is patient with every last one of them. He is adept at warmly patting backs and clasping hands.

For a non-politician, he sure knows how to politic. He’ll need it. The game isn’t just about destroying. It’s about building.