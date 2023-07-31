Vivek Ramaswamy Holding Press Conference with Candace Owens to Demand Release of Nashville Shooter’s Manifesto - The Messenger
Politics
Vivek Ramaswamy Holding Press Conference with Candace Owens to Demand Release of Nashville Shooter’s Manifesto

The 2024 GOP hopeful accused the FBI of 'reneging' on a promise to release writings left behind by Audrey Hale

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Ramaswamy filed a separate FOIA request in June seeking details related to communication surrounding Trump’s indictment in a classified documents case. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Vivek Ramaswamy is headed to Nashville this week and will be joined by conservative author Candace Owens in demanding the manifesto left behind by a school shooter be released.

A former student of The Covenant School, a Christian elementary school, killed six people, students and teachers, in March of 2023 in Nashville. The shooter was killed by police.

Ramaswamy, Owens, and podcaster and former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan will hold a Wednesday press conference outside of the Davidson County Courthouse in Nashville to demand the manifesto left behind by the shooter be released by authorities.

In a Monday video announcement, Ramaswamy appeared to suggest the shooter being transgender could be a motive for the act.

"We know that transgenderism is a mental health condition. We know it has been viewed that way for most of our natural history. We know that this poses a danger to people around when it results in school shootings like the one that we had. If that is the truth, we deserve to know," he said.

Ramaswamy, who is polling as high as third among 2024 GOP hopefuls behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, accused the FBI and Nashville police of "reneging" on a promise to release the shooter's manifesto.

"It’s been more than 4 months since a trans psychopath shot & killed [six] innocent people at Covenant High School in Nashville," Ramswamy tweeted. "[Four] months and still no answers. The FBI & local police committed to releasing the shooter’s written manifesto, but now they’re quietly reneging and trying to sweep this under the rug. We won’t let them. If we don’t own up to it, we’re destined to suffer even worse in the future."

Metropolitan Nashville police previously revealed a number of writings over the course of months were left behind, including planning the shooting.

"In the collective writings by [Audrey] Hale found in her vehicle in the school parking lot, and others later found in the bedroom of her home, she documented, in journals, her planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School," police said.

There has been ongoing debate about releasing Hale's writings and repeated delays in publishing. The Covenant School sued to prevent the release, and Hale's parents transferred ownership of the documents to victims families, and they have also sought to keep the documents private.

