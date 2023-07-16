Vivek Ramaswamy Donates $5 Million to His Own Campaign

Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy brought in more than $7 million for his 2024 campaign in the second quarter, $5 million of which was self-donated.

The 2024 GOP hopeful has roughly $9 million on hand at the end of the quarter, according to a Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing made before Saturday's deadline.

Frontrunners Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis brought in far more in donations than Ramaswamy, but the longshot entrepreneur also remains well ahead of other competitors like Chris Christie, who brought in less than $2 million for the second quarter of the year.

Ramaswamy has loaned millions to his own campaign since its launch.

The GOP hopeful has crossed the 40,000 donor threshold and recently introduced a unique approach to fundraising. He announced he would offer commissions to people who fundraise for his campaign.

"There's a tiny group, it's an oligopoly, of people who raise money, bundling and otherwise, who get to keep a large percentage, sometimes up to 10% of what they actually raise," Ramaswamy said. "I don’t like this system as it exists. But if that’s the system we’re going to have, my view is, let’s democratize that and make it possible for everybody to make money as well."