Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘Climate Change Agenda is a Hoax’

In a heated exchange over climate change at the first Republican presidential debate, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy rehashed his platform that the "climate change agenda is a hoax."

Fox News host and debate moderator Martha MacCallum asked candidates to raise their hands if they believed climate change is a result of human behavior.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis interrupted MacCallum: "We're not school children. Let's have the debate."

"First of all, one of the reasons our country's decline is because of the way the corporate media treats Republicans versus Democrats," DeSantis continued. "Biden was on the beach while those people were suffering he was asked about and he said no comment. Are you kidding me? As somebody that's handled disasters in Florida, you got to be activated. You've got to be there. You've got to be present. You've got to be helping people and we still are doing that."

Ramswamy then chimed in and said he is the only person on the debate stage who "isn't bought and paid" so he can be frank.

"Reality is the anti carbon agenda is the wet blanket on our economy," Ramaswamy said. "And so the reality is more people are dying a bad climate change policies."

Ramaswamy's answer prompted boos from the crowd in Milwaukee.

