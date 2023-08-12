Vivek Ramaswamy: Climate Change Agenda is a ‘Hoax’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said that “the climate change agenda” was a “hoax” while on the campaign trail Saturday morning.

“Wherever you stand on climate change, I think most of the climate change agenda is, I’m just going to say it, is a hoax,” Ramaswamy told Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at an Iowa State Fair event.

Ramaswamy’s comments came within a broader criticism of environmental, social and governance programs, which he called “grave threats to liberty.”

“They’re using our money, the money of most of the people here this morning, to implement social and environmental agendas through the backdoor,” said Ramaswamy. “That Congress would have never passed through the front door.”

