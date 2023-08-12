Vivek Ramaswamy: Climate Change Agenda is a ‘Hoax’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Former Employee Accuses IV Hydration Company of Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’

Vivek Ramaswamy: Climate Change Agenda is a ‘Hoax’

Ramaswamy's comments came within a broader criticism of ESG programs, which he called 'grave threats to liberty'

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said that “the climate change agenda” was a “hoax” while on the campaign trail Saturday morning.

“Wherever you stand on climate change, I think most of the climate change agenda is, I’m just going to say it, is a hoax,” Ramaswamy told Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at an Iowa State Fair event.

Vivek Ramaswamy Demands Release of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto
Ramaswamy filed a separate FOIA request in June seeking details related to communication surrounding Trump's indictment in a classified documents case.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Ramaswamy’s comments came within a broader criticism of environmental, social and governance programs, which he called “grave threats to liberty.”

Read More

“They’re using our money, the money of most of the people here this morning, to implement social and environmental agendas through the backdoor,” said Ramaswamy. “That Congress would have never passed through the front door.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.