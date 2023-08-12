TRENDING NOW | Former Employee Accuses IV Hydration Company of Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’
Vivek Ramaswamy: Climate Change Agenda is a ‘Hoax’
Ramaswamy's comments came within a broader criticism of ESG programs, which he called 'grave threats to liberty'
JWPlayer
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said that “the climate change agenda” was a “hoax” while on the campaign trail Saturday morning.
“Wherever you stand on climate change, I think most of the climate change agenda is, I’m just going to say it, is a hoax,” Ramaswamy told Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at an Iowa State Fair event.
Ramaswamy’s comments came within a broader criticism of environmental, social and governance programs, which he called “grave threats to liberty.”
Read More
- Vivek Ramaswamy Responds to Accusations He’s ‘Trump 2.0’: ‘I’m Taking Our America First Agenda Further Than [He] Did’
- Vivek Ramaswamy: How a Vegetarian Millennial Indian-American Surprised the GOP Field
- Vivek Ramaswamy Will Pay Supporters to Raise Money for His Campaign
- Alec Baldwin Is Recovering From Hip Replacement
- Vivek Ramaswamy Donates $5 Million to His Own Campaign
- Vivek Ramaswamy Is Having A ‘Bit Of A Moment’
“They’re using our money, the money of most of the people here this morning, to implement social and environmental agendas through the backdoor,” said Ramaswamy. “That Congress would have never passed through the front door.”
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Trump Blasts Jack Smith Over Targeting Twitter Account: ‘What Could He Possibly Find Out’Politics
- Trump Lashes Out at Judge Chutkan Over ‘Remains Free’ Comment: ‘Obviously Wants Me Behind Bars’Politics
- RFK Jr. Walks Back Comments Saying He Would Back Three-Month Federal Abortion BanPolitics
- Could a Democrat Actually Get Elected as Mississippi’s Governor?Politics
- Wealthy GOP Hopefuls Bring Benefits – But Also Raise Tax QuestionsPolitics
- Hawaii Gov. Warns: ‘Fire Hurricanes’ Will Be More Prevalent With Climate ChangePolitics
- Hunter Biden Attorney Claims Prosecutors Ditched Plea Deal ‘On the Fly’ and ‘Infected’ CasePolitics
- Georgia Election Official: Indictments Are Making Trump a ‘Martyr’Politics
- Ted Cruz Calls David Weiss Appointment in Hunter Biden Case ‘Disgraceful’ Despite Requesting It a Year AgoPolitics
- Vivek Ramaswamy Shoots Down Report He’s ‘Open’ to Pardoning Hunter Biden: ‘Purposeful Opposition Research’Politics
- Illinois Gov. Signs Legislation Banning Firearms AdvertisingPolitics
- Virginia Gov. Youngkin Promotes Early Voting: ‘Let’s Compete to Win’Politics