Vivek Ramaswamy Calls to Cancel Juneteenth Holiday: ‘Useless’

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is calling to "cancel" the Juneteenth holiday and replace it by making Election Day a national holiday.

“Single day voting, on Election Day,” Ramaswamy said during a speech in front of Iowa voters Saturday. “We will make Election Day a holiday in the United States of America, so there’s no complaints about it.”

“Cancel Juneteenth or one of the other useless ones we made up,” Ramaswamy said. “You can’t have everything be a holiday, but we’ll cancel one of the other ones and make Election Day a holiday.”

Ramaswamy was later asked to clarify if he feels the holiday is useless in an interview with NBC News, and the presidential hopeful responded “I basically do.”

The candidate added that he feels Juneteenth is “redundant” with other federal holidays, such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day. June 19, or Juneteenth, marks the day in 1865 when federal troops began enforcing the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 in Galveston, Texas. President Joe Biden signed legislation declaring June 19 a federal holiday in 2021.

The comments from Ramaswamy come after he posted on social media celebrating Juneteenth earlier this year.

"Juneteenth is a new holiday so we still have a chance to define what it means to us. It needn’t be about grievance & self-flogging. Let it be a celebration of the American Dream itself," he wrote at the time.

Ramaswamy is polling well behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the race for the GOP nomination, with recent polls showing him at just below 7 percent of the vote.