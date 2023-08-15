Vivek Ramaswamy Blasts Newest Trump Indictment: ‘Downright Pathetic’ 

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy rebuked the latest indictment against former President Donald Trump in Georgia, calling the new charges "downright pathetic."

"Here we go again: another disastrous Trump indictment," Ramaswamy wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, hours before the indictments were officially handed down. "It’s downright pathetic that Fulton County publicly posted the indictment on its website even before the grand jury had finished convening."

Ramaswamy claimed the four cases Trump is facing use "untested legal theories" and appeared to suggest a course of legal action for the former president.

"I’d volunteer to write the amicus brief to the court myself," Ramaswamy said. "Prosecutors should not be deciding U.S. presidential elections, and if they’re so overzealous that they commit constitutional violations, then the cases should be thrown out and they should be held accountable."

New charges against Trump were unsealed Monday night accusing the former president and 18 other co-defendants of engaging in a “criminal organization” and a vast racketeering enterprise that attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state of Georgia.

Recent polling shows Ramaswamy behind both Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the race for the GOP nomination.