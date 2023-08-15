Vivek Ramaswamy Blasts Newest Trump Indictment: ‘Downright Pathetic’ 

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy rebuked the latest indictment against former President Donald Trump in Georgia, calling the new charges "downright pathetic."
"Here we go again: another disastrous Trump indictment," Ramaswamy wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, hours before the indictments were officially handed down. "It’s downright pathetic that Fulton County publicly posted the indictment on its website even before the grand jury had finished convening."
Ramaswamy claimed the four cases Trump is facing use "untested legal theories" and appeared to suggest a course of legal action for the former president.
"I’d volunteer to write the amicus brief to the court myself," Ramaswamy said. "Prosecutors should not be deciding U.S. presidential elections, and if they’re so overzealous that they commit constitutional violations, then the cases should be thrown out and they should be held accountable."
New charges against Trump were unsealed Monday night accusing the former president and 18 other co-defendants of engaging in a “criminal organization” and a vast racketeering enterprise that attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state of Georgia.
Recent polling shows Ramaswamy behind both Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the race for the GOP nomination.
- Vivek Ramaswamy Passes Critical Test to Challenge Trump in 2024 Primary
- Vivek Ramaswamy Will Pay Supporters to Raise Money for His Campaign
- Vivek Ramaswamy Donates $5 Million to His Own Campaign
- Ramaswamy Requests White House, Garland Communications Over Trump Indictment
- Vivek Ramaswamy Is Having A ‘Bit Of A Moment’
- Vivek Ramaswamy Shoots Video In Front of DC Courthouse Where Trump is Being Arraigned
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics
- Jan. 6 Defendant Who Used ‘Pepper Gel’ on Officers Is Now Missing After Being a No-Show at SentencingPolitics
- ‘To the Left of Zero:’ Chris Christie’s Miami Visit Underscores Weak GOP SupportPolitics
- Gen. Milley on Perception the Military Has Gone ‘Woke’ Because of Drag Queen Shows: ‘An Overstatement’Politics
- Trump Lawyers to Meet with Fulton County DA to Negotiate Bond Package: ReportPolitics