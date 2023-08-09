Vivek Ramaswamy Becomes First to Sign Pledge to Support GOP Nominee: Report

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy signed a pledge to support the eventual nominee according to a report on Wednesday.

In doing so, Ramaswamy became the first candidate to formally qualify for the GOP’s first presidential primary debate on August 23. In order to qualify, candidates must poll at least 1% in three polls and have 40,000 donor contributions.

The pledge, obtained by the Washington Post, reads:

“I affirm that if I do not win the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States, I will honor the will of the primary voters and support the Republican presidential nominee in order to save our country and beat Joe Biden. I further pledge that I will not seek to run as an independent or write-in candidate nor will I seek or accept the nomination for president of any other party.”

While Ramaswamy is the first to sign the pledge, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., have all met the other two criteria to qualify for the first debate. Trump has indicated he might not participate in the debates.

A businessman and political outsider, Ramaswamy has slowly climbed the polls to reach third place with a FiveThirtyEight polling average of of 7.2% behind DeSantis, 15.6%, and Trump, 52.4%.

Ramaswamy senior adviser Tricia McLaughlin told the Post that “if an outsider can clear the bar, politically experienced candidates should be able to as well.”

“Vivek has achieved what no one has said is possible,” McLaughlin said. “We look forward to Vivek participating in his first debate.”

The candidates have had a mixed approach to the pledge. In an interview in July, Hutchison said: “I can sign that saying I’ll support the nominee of the party because I don’t believe Donald Trump will be the nominee of the party. That’s the mind-set you have got to have.”

During an interview with CNN in June, Christie said he would “take the pledge in 2024 just as seriously as Donald Trump took it in 2016.”

Meanwhile, Trump himself has said that his support for the party’s nominee would “have to depend on who the nominee was.”