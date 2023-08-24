Vivek Ramaswamy Basked in the Spotlight at His First Debate — and Gleefully Battled All Comers

Vivek Ramaswamy came to pick fights. His fellow Republicans obliged.

Over the course of the first Republican presidential debate Wednesday, the 38-year-old entrepreneur stood out from the rest of the seven candidates as the youngest person onstage, the most likely to hurl and take insults, the most willing to buck the others on policy and the most eager to fully embrace what the moderators called “the elephant not in the room.” That would be former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner who decided to skip the debate.

“President Trump, I believe, was the best president of the 21st century,” Ramaswamy said to applause.

Ramaswamy’s polarizing center-of-attention performance hearkened back to Trump’s first standout debate in 2015 when the future president donned the role as contentious outsider taking on all comers.

By sounding more like a Trump surrogate than opponent, Ramaswamy starkly illustrated the fundamental reality of the 2024 GOP primary: Trump is the center of gravity, leading by such a big margin that criticism of him is viewed as politically unwise by even his opponents.

Ramaswamy called on his fellow Republicans to pledge that, if elected president, they would pardon Trump in the federal indictments with which he has been charged. With Trumpian flair, Ramaswamy said climate change was a “hoax” and that U.S. aid efforts in Ukraine should be defunded. And he suggested his rivals were bought and paid for by special interests.



With no political experience but an instinctive grasp of populist politics and go-everywhere-talk-to-everyone media savvy, Ramaswamy has risen modestly in polls against some of his once-better-known rivals and he stood out as the first new Trump Era political figure running for president.

DeSantis gets upstaged

In scrapping with other Republicans while staking out these populist pro-Trump positions, Ramaswamy did another service to Trump: he helped draw eyeballs and attention away to the candidate who Trump sees as his biggest threat, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Heading into the debate, DeSantis had suffered under the weight of campaign missteps amid a constant barrage of negative media coverage and incessant attacks from Trump. Wednesday was supposed to be DeSantis’s breakout moment, and his team said he was prepared to be the top target on stage.

But Ramaswamy, standing just to DeSantis’s left, hogged more of the spotlight. Google searches for his name spiked as he tussled with the likes of former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Pence seemed to particularly dislike Ramaswamy.

“Vivek, you recently said a president can't do everything. Well, I got news for you, Vivek. I've been in the hallway. I've been in the West Wing. A president in the United States has to confront every crisis facing America. I will put our nation back on the path to growth and prosperity and restore fiscal responsibility, just as I did in Congress and as governor,” Pence said.

Ramaswamy shot back: “So, I'm not sure exactly understood Mike Pence's comment. But, I'll let you all parse that out.”

Pence replied, “I'll go slower this time.”

Moments later, Ramaswamy started to throw elbows.

“Now that everybody has gotten their memorized, pre-prepared slogans out of the way, we can actually have a real discussion now,” he said before Pence cut him off, suggesting that Ramaswamy was delivering a pre-canned talking point.

“The reality is,” Ramaswamy said, “you have a bunch of people, professional politicians, super PAC puppets, following slogans handed over to them by their 400-page super PACs last week.”

That last line was a reference to an embarrassing moment for DeSantis’s campaign when the New York Times obtained a debate advice memo posted by the super PAC supporting the governor advising him to “hammer Ramaswamy.”

DeSantis, however, didn’t take the advice, which Pence apparently decided to follow instead.

Chris Christie takes a swing

Ramaswamy soon got a taste of Christie’s aggressive debate style, which became part of Republican presidential campaign lore in 2016 when the former New Jersey governor eviscerated Florida Sen. Marco Rubio on stage.

At one point, shortly after Ramaswamy said “the climate change agenda is a hoax,” Christie expressed annoyance at the fast-talking know-it-all upstart, comparing him to artificial intelligence.

“I’ve had enough -- I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here,” Christie said.

Christie also hurled the ultimate Republican insult at Ramaswamy by likening him to former President Barack Obama.

“The last person in one of these debates … who stood in the middle of the stage and said, ‘what’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here’ was Barack Obama. And I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur standing on the stage tonight,” Christie said.

The crowd yelped at the diss.

“Give me a hug -- give me a hug just like you did to Obama,” Ramaswamy said, referencing the time in 2012 when Christie appeared to pal around with Obama, just before his reelection, after a Tropical Storm leveled the Northeast.

“The same type of amateur,” Christie growled.

“And you will help elect me just like you did Obama, too,” Ramaswamy smiled back. “Give me that big hug, brother.”

Haley, the only woman onstage, soon jumped in.

“This is exactly why Margaret Thatcher said, ‘if you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman’,” she said to applause.

Haley battles over Ukraine

But Haley soon went at it with Ramaswamy as well when he called for defunding support for Ukraine.

Echoing Pence, Haley said the problem with Ramaswamy’s position is that Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to be stopped.

“The American president needs to have moral clarity. They need to know the difference between right and wrong,” she said. “They need to know the difference between good and evil. When you look at the situation with Russia and Ukraine here you have a pro American country that was invaded by a thug. This guy is a murderer and you are choosing a murderer over a pro-American country.”

Ramaswamy then accused her of being a tool of the military industrial complex.

“I wish you well in your future career on the boards of Lockheed and Raytheon,” he said.

Haley denied it and then lit into him for not supporting Israel’s defense.

“On your watch, you would make America less safe,” she said, almost yelling over him as the crowd roared its approval to her side. “You have no foreign policy experience. And it shows. It shows.”

Vivek Ramaswamy Win McNamee/Getty Images

When asked about funding Ukraine, DeSantis chose more of a middle position by saying the U.S. should focus more on the Southern border with Ukraine.

Trump's legal woes split the field

Throughout the debate, DeSantis stayed focused on his record as Florida governor, promising to deliver conservative results. But he did duck questions about whether he would sign a six week abortion ban as president (he signed one into state law in Florida) and initially hesitated when asked if he thought Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6, 2021, by certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win over Trump.

The topic arose during a discussion of Trump’s four indictments.

When moderator Brett Baier asked the candidates if they would still support Trump for president if he were convicted, Ramaswamy was the first one to shoot his hand high in the air. Haley, North Dakota Gov. Todd Burgum and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott put their hands in the air. DeSantis did as well, but slowly followed by Pence.

Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson didn’t raise their hands.

“Someone's got to stop normalizing this conduct. Okay? Whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of President of the United States,” Christie said.

Boos followed from the pro-Trump crowd.

“This is the great thing about this country. booing is allowed, but it doesn't change the truth. It doesn't change the truth,” Christie said.

Ramaswamy accused Christie of hypocrisy because the former governor once backed Trump but broke with him after Jan. 6 and said he wants to deny Trump the nomination.

“Chris Christie, honest to God, your claim that Donald Trump is motivated by vengeance and grievance would be a lot more credible if your entire campaign were not based and vengeance and grievance against one man,” he said. “If people at home want to see a bunch of people blindly bashing Donald Trump without an iota of vision for this country, they could just change the channel to MSNBC right now. But I'm not running for president of MSNBC. I am running for president of the United States. We're skating on thin ice and we cannot set a precedent where the party in power uses police force to indict its political opponents at the weaponization of justice in this country. It is wrong. It is the weaponization of justice in this country.”

Scott and DeSantis also spoke out against what they said was this “weaponization.”

Asked if Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6, Scott said “absolutely. He did the right thing. We should be we should be asking ourselves a bigger question. About the weaponization of the Department of Justice.”

DeSantis struggled with answering the question, claiming it was about the past and only helped Democrats.

“This election is not about January 6 of 2021. It's about January 20 of 2025 when the next president is going to take office,” DeSantis said. “I know what the Democrats would like to do. They want to talk about all these other issues, but we've got to focus on your future. We've got to focus on reversing the decline of our country.”

Pence then demanded DeSantis answer the question because a president must defend the Constitution, which he did that day when he helped certify Biden’s win.

“I've answered this before,” said DeSantis, who has often ducked the question. “Mike did his duty. I got no beef with him. But here's the thing. Is this what we're going to be focusing on going forward -- the rehashing of this? I'll tell you this, the Democrats would love that.”

Baier, the moderator, then cut in.

“Let me just say, Governor DeSantis, we spent an hour talking about policy. Former President Trump is beating you by 30, 40 points in many polls. So it is a factor in the GOP primaries,” he said.

Ramaswamy then turned back to Pence and his favorite topic: aiding Trump.

“Mike, why don't you say this? Join me making a commitment that on day one, you would pardon Donald Trump. I'm the only candidate on this stage who had the courage to actually say it,” Ramaswamy said. “That is how we move our nation forward and turn the page forward.”

Pence said he would review the matter of a pardon, but made no commitments.

Ramaswamy laughed.