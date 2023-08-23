Vivek Ramaswamy Ahead of GOP Debate: Only ‘Donald Trump and Myself’ Matter

Biotech Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy says that the only candidates who "matter" in the 2024 presidential race are himself, and former President Donald Trump.

"I think there's only two people who matter in this race. That's Donald Trump and myself ... I don't think that there's a relevant race from any two candidates other than Trump and myself," Ramaswamy told ABC News.

During a sit-down interview with the news outlet on his campaign bus, the political upstart says that he has similarities to Trump in that he is new to the political game, unlike his opponents.

He says he will "find his stride" just as Trump did in 2015 ahead of being elected president in 2016.

"I guess we'll call myself young, scrappy and hungry, and that's exactly the way I'm running this campaign," he said, referencing a line from the famous musical Hamilton.

Ramaswamy says the country needs an "outsider" that is "preferably" from a "different generation."

When asked why voters should vote for him with Trump still in the race, Ramaswamy said he plans to take Trump's "America First" plan to the next level, calling it "America First. 2.0."

Over the last few weeks, the presidential hopeful has risen in the polls capturing the attention of a larger GOP field than initially expected.

"I don't think there's another Republican in this race who can deliver a Reagan 1980-style landslide like I think I'm in a position to do," Ramaswamy said. "That's why I'm in this race and I think we're going to succeed to do it."

Ramaswamy will be front-and-center at the Fox News Republican Debate on Wednesday night, where he will face off against veteran politicians, not including Trump, who has chosen not to attend.