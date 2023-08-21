Virginia Gov Youngkin Shifts Parent Narrative to Social Media, Mental Health: Report - The Messenger
Virginia Gov Youngkin Shifts Parent Narrative to Social Media, Mental Health: Report

Youngkin hopes to flip control of Virginia's state Senate

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Many view Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as a potential presidential contenderDrew Angerer/Getty Images

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has shifted his focus from discussing education-related issues with parents to publicizing the downfalls of social media and the importance of protecting children's mental health, the Washington Post reported.

Youngkin is hoping to use the strategy to flip control of the state's Senate, which has a 22-18 Democratic majority. His "Parent's Matter" strategy has included hosting town hall-style events in competitive districts across the state.

Youngkin has thus far not made a bid for the White House in 2024 though many see him as a potential contender in the future and as a possible alternative to GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has struggled to revive an ailing campaign and catch up to former President Donald Trump in the polls.

Focusing on education has been key to Youngkin's strategy in Virginia, a state that had turned reliably blue before his win in 2021.

On his first day in office, the Virginia governor banned "inherently divisive" topics such as critical race theory in public schools. He later implemented a controversial tip line that allowed parents to report teachers for discussing "divisive" concepts and worked to obtain the votes necessary to give parents the option to opt-out from Covid-19 mask mandates.

