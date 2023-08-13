Virginia Gov. Youngkin Promotes Early Voting: ‘Let’s Compete to Win’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Virginia Gov. Youngkin Promotes Early Voting: ‘Let’s Compete to Win’

Youngkin launched a new website, Secure Your Vote Virginia, to educate voters on early voting options available in the state last month

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for Republicans to embrace early voting and promoted his new voter education website in an op-ed for USA Today. 

“We can either continue complaining, or we can recognize reality,” Youngkin wrote. 

In collaboration with state Republicans, Youngkin launched a new website called Secure Your Vote Virginia to educate voters on early voting options available in the state last month. The site includes step-by-step instructions for voters looking to vote early or by absentee ballot.

In the op-ed for USA Today, Youngkin emphasized the importance of early voting for Republican voters this fall. Data from the Virginia Department of Elections demonstrates that Democratic voters made up the majority of early and absentee voting in 2020 and 2021.

Read More
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin on June 15, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.
Youngkin emphasized the importance of early voting for the upcoming general election.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Youngkin said he thinks voting early could play a key role in the upcoming general election, which presents an opportunity for Republicans to flip control of the state’s Senate. 

"The rules are the rules,” Youngkin said. “Let’s compete to win.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.