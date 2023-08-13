Virginia Gov. Youngkin Promotes Early Voting: ‘Let’s Compete to Win’
Youngkin launched a new website, Secure Your Vote Virginia, to educate voters on early voting options available in the state last month
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for Republicans to embrace early voting and promoted his new voter education website in an op-ed for USA Today.
“We can either continue complaining, or we can recognize reality,” Youngkin wrote.
In collaboration with state Republicans, Youngkin launched a new website called Secure Your Vote Virginia to educate voters on early voting options available in the state last month. The site includes step-by-step instructions for voters looking to vote early or by absentee ballot.
In the op-ed for USA Today, Youngkin emphasized the importance of early voting for Republican voters this fall. Data from the Virginia Department of Elections demonstrates that Democratic voters made up the majority of early and absentee voting in 2020 and 2021.
Youngkin said he thinks voting early could play a key role in the upcoming general election, which presents an opportunity for Republicans to flip control of the state’s Senate.
"The rules are the rules,” Youngkin said. “Let’s compete to win.”
