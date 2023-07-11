Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Announces New Website to Push Early Voting in the State

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday launched a new website to encourage early voting and absentee ballot registration: Secure Your Vote Virginia.

The website allows voters to request mail-in ballots and commit to in-person early voting. The goal is to reach right-wing voters before the elections.

"Unfortunately, the radical progressive left is in complete control of the Democratic Caucus in Virginia," the website reads. "They nominated far-left liberals who are out of the mainstream who will push their far-left agenda on every Virginian."

The GOP has a history of doing well when it comes to in-person votes, but facing a surge in the number of votes for Democratic candidates once early ballots are counted, as reported by the Washington Post.

"We can't go into our election down thousands of votes," Youngkin said in his announcement.

Sources close to Youngkin have said the Virginia governor has not yet ruled out running for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential elections.