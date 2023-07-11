Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Announces New Website to Push Early Voting in the State

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday launched a new website to encourage early voting and absentee ballot registration: Secure Your Vote Virginia.
The website allows voters to request mail-in ballots and commit to in-person early voting. The goal is to reach right-wing voters before the elections.
"Unfortunately, the radical progressive left is in complete control of the Democratic Caucus in Virginia," the website reads. "They nominated far-left liberals who are out of the mainstream who will push their far-left agenda on every Virginian."
The GOP has a history of doing well when it comes to in-person votes, but facing a surge in the number of votes for Democratic candidates once early ballots are counted, as reported by the Washington Post.
- Former Trump Cabinet Member Hosting Event for Virginia Gov. Youngkin
- Virginia Gov. Youngkin Removed Resources for LGBTQ Youth From State Website After Inquiry From Conservative Outlet: Report
- Glenn Youngkin Says He Isn’t Running for President. Should We Believe Him?
- Is the GOP Signaling for Youngkin to Warm Up in the 2024 Bullpen?
- Trump Supports GOP’s Early Voting Campaign, Despite Previous Opposition
"We can't go into our election down thousands of votes," Youngkin said in his announcement.
Sources close to Youngkin have said the Virginia governor has not yet ruled out running for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential elections.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Vivek Ramaswamy Calls to Cancel Juneteenth Holiday: ‘Useless’Politics
- Former Pence Aide Backs Trump, Calls Former VP ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’Politics
- Trump, Biden Tied in Arizona Ahead of Possible 2024 Rematch: PollPolitics
- Ohio Special Election Could Decide Future of Abortion In the StatePolitics
- DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6Politics
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics