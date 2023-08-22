Virginia Dems Worried About Youngkin National Profile: Report - The Messenger
Virginia Dems Worried About Youngkin National Profile: Report

Youngkin has repeatedly indicated he wouldn't run for the White House

Mariana Labbate
Many view Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as a potential presidential contenderDrew Angerer/Getty Images

Democrats in Virginia are worried about Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's influence on the state's legislative elections this fall — and cautious of a potential presidential bid for 2024 if he's successful.

Currently in Virginia, Republicans have a House majority and Democrats control the Senate. Youngkin however, is aiming at Republican wins in the next local elections, which is worrying Democrats, who don't think their party is doing enough to stop it, as reported by NBC News.

“So much is at stake in terms of controlling the legislature and I just don’t see that same national energy, candidly, from the White House, on how important Virginia could be not just this year, but next as well,” Democratic Sen. Mark Warner told NBC.

Youngkin's plans to build a national profile aren't new, but he has said many times before he would stay away from the 2024 presidential elections. But some find it hard to believe.

“He certainly does not have Virginia as his priority. He has a spotlight on something much higher,” said Sen. Mamie Locke.

Youngkin's team confirmed to the Messenger back in May that the governor was "100% focused on Virginia," while many around him have said otherwise.

Even if he doesn't join the 2024 race, Democrats are still worried that his influence could be damaging in the upcoming presidential elections.

“We may be battleground leaning blue, but we’re not a blue state,” Sen. Tim Kaine told NBC. “And that means electoral votes have to be fought for every year.”

