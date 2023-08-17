Video of Trump Ally Plotting Electoral College Vote Replacement Released

MSNBC has shared a video of former President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone dictating a memo on how to replace electoral college voters with Trump supporters.

The network acquired the footage, which shows Stone making this plot on Nov. 5, 2020, two days before the election was called in President Joe Biden’s favor.

Roger Stone waits for the arrival of former President Donald Trump during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“Although state officials in all 50 states must ultimately certify the results of the voting in their state,” said Stone. “The final decision as to who the state legislatures authorize be sent to the Electoral College is a decision made solely by the legislature. … Any legislative body may decide on the basis of overwhelming evidence of fraud, to send electors to the Electoral College who accurately reflect the president’s legitimate victory in their state, which was illegally denied him through fraud. … We must be prepared to lobby our Republican legislatures ... by personal contact and by demonstrating the overwhelming will of the people in each state that this may need to happen.”

Stone, a longtime Republican operative, is known for being a self-described "dirty trickster." He was convicted on seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering as a result of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into connections between the Trump campaign and Russia. Trump later commuted Stone’s sentence.

"I never 'plotted' with anyone for the seating of 'fake' electors," Stone told The Messenger. Stone called the video "MSNBC Fake News Hype," and said he was "not involved in anyway in the effort to delay the certification of the electoral college on January 6 nor did I have any involvement in Georgia other than giving a speech on behalf of the US Senate candidate there before election day."

"While we're at it, I also never said Trump should declare victory. If he 'lost' what I did say was, if the result was disputed and still 'in the air' that Trump should declare victory, the exact same advice that Secretary of State, James Baker gave George W. Bush in 2000 and Ambassador Joseph P. Kennedy gave JFK."