Vatican Pressing Ahead With Plan To Reunite Ukrainian Children With Their Families Who Were Taken To Russia
The news comes after Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the peace envoy for Pope Francis, returned from a three-day trip to Washington, D.C. and met with President Joe Biden
A senior Vatican official said Thursday it will continue with its plan to reunite Ukranian children who were taken to Russia during the ongoing war with their families.
The official confirmed the news while speaking to reporters after the Pope’s peace enovy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, returned from a three-day trip to Washington, D.C.
Zuppi met with President Joe Biden Tuesday regarding the plan after missions in Kyiv and Moscow.
The effort from the governing arm of the Catholic church comes after an explicit request from both Ukraine and Russia, who expressed willingness to engage in the return process.
