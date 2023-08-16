Vanderbilt University’s Release of Transgender Medical Records Under Federal Investigation
A lawsuit was filed against the medical center last month
The Vanderbilt University Medical Center is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation that centers on the alleged unauthorized release of transgender patients' medical records to the Tennessee attorney general, per a new CNN report.
“We have been contacted by and are working with the Office of Civil Rights,” John Howser, chief communications officer for the medical center, said to CNN in a statement. “We have no further comment since this is an ongoing investigation.”
The medical center was sued last month by two people who claim to be among more than 100 current and former patients whose records were turned over without their knowledge. The records include personal identifying information, which the plaintiffs say has caused significant distress because they could face "significant threats of harassment, harm, and bodily injury from being transgender or perceived as transgender."
“People should be able to feel comfortable sharing their personal medical information with their doctors without fear that it will be handed over to the government," said Tricia Herzfeld, the plaintiffs' attorney. "Vanderbilt should have done more to protect their patients."
A new law prohibiting gender-affirming care in Tennessee took effect in July after litigation challenging the ban was unsuccessful.
- Families Fear for Patient Privacy After Vanderbilt University Turns Over Transgender Healthcare Records to Tennessee AG
- Federal Court Allows Tennessee Transgender Care for Minors Ban to Go Into Effect
- Appeals Court Lets Kentucky Enforce Ban on Transgender Care for Minors
- Indiana AG Seeking Info on Transgender Health Care in the State
- Arkansas Judge Overturns Ban on Transgender Care for Minors
- States That Protect Transgender Health Care Now Try to Absorb Demand
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics
- Jan. 6 Defendant Who Used ‘Pepper Gel’ on Officers Is Now Missing After Being a No-Show at SentencingPolitics