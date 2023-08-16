Vanderbilt University’s Release of Transgender Medical Records Under Federal Investigation - The Messenger
Politics
Vanderbilt University’s Release of Transgender Medical Records Under Federal Investigation

A lawsuit was filed against the medical center last month

Eva Surovell
The Vanderbilt University Medical Center is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation that centers on the alleged unauthorized release of transgender patients' medical records to the Tennessee attorney general, per a new CNN report.

“We have been contacted by and are working with the Office of Civil Rights,” John Howser, chief communications officer for the medical center, said to CNN in a statement. “We have no further comment since this is an ongoing investigation.”

Empty hospital room
A new law banning gender-affirming care in Tennessee went into effect in July.Getty Images

The medical center was sued last month by two people who claim to be among more than 100 current and former patients whose records were turned over without their knowledge. The records include personal identifying information, which the plaintiffs say has caused significant distress because they could face "significant threats of harassment, harm, and bodily injury from being transgender or perceived as transgender."

“People should be able to feel comfortable sharing their personal medical information with their doctors without fear that it will be handed over to the government," said Tricia Herzfeld, the plaintiffs' attorney. "Vanderbilt should have done more to protect their patients."

A new law prohibiting gender-affirming care in Tennessee took effect in July after litigation challenging the ban was unsuccessful.

