Utah to Appeal Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante Monuments Decision

After a federal judge tossed a lawsuit brought by Utah officials seeking to shrink the Biden administration's Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments last week, officials appealed the court's decision on Monday.

Utah officials argued that the monument designation signed by President Joe Biden in October of 2021 was unlawful because it overstepped the presidential powers outlined in the Antiquities Act, which allows the federal government to protect "cultural and natural resources of historic or scientific interest on federal lands." The designation expanded the monuments by 3.2 million acres.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, R, and other state and county officials filed an appeal of that decision to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, according to documents obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune. Cox said on Friday after the lawsuit was dismissed that the case will ultimately be decided by U.S. Supreme Court once it passes through the necessary state channels in Denver appeals court.

In his Friday ruling that dismissed the lawsuit, U.S. District Judge David Nuffer said that there have been many challenges to the Antiquities Act over the years, including one from President Theodore Roosevelt's Grand Canyon designation in 1920, all of which sought to reduce the amount of president power involved and decrease the size of monument, but failed.

The Utah Attorney General's Office issued a statement on Monday saying Attorney General Sean D. Reyes did not waste any time in filing an appeal.

"All along, the State of Utah has sought appropriate protections for the precious, unique area in the heart of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante regions," Reyes said. "But the current monument designations are excessive by millions of acres. President Biden’s designations are far outside his authority. We eagerly anticipate explaining to the Tenth Circuit why the law and the facts are on our side."

Steve Bloch, legal director for the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, an environmental group involved in the lawsuit said the organization will work to prove that the president "acted well within his authority" in designating the monuments.

"The Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments are some of the nation’s most treasured public lands that contain irreplaceable cultural and fossil resources, as well as unique geology and biology," Bloch said in the written statement to the Salt Lake Tribune. "It’s baffling that the State of Utah is working to undo the protections needed to safeguard these places."