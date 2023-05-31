Utah Republican Announces Sudden Retirement From U.S. House

Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart on Wednesday announced plans to resign from the U.S. House of Representatives, citing his wife’s “health concerns.”
“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve the good people of Utah in Congress,” Stewart said in a statement, adding, "My wife’s health concerns have made it necessary that I retire from Congress after an orderly transition can be ensured.”
His resignation will prompt a special election in the state. According to the state’s Lieutenant Governor, Deirdre Henderson, the governor will issue a proclamation identifying the special election date “within seven days of a vacancy or letter of resignation.”
Henderson explained the process in a Twitter thread: “Without additional legislative approval, the congressional primary and general special election dates can only be held in conjunction with: 1) a municipal general election; 2) a presidential primary election; 3) a regular primary election; or 4) a regular general election.”
