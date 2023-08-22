US Women’s Soccer Star Rapinoe Hits Trump Over World Cup Criticism: Doesn’t ‘Square With Reality At All’
The retiring athlete said the former president's response was 'fake' and a 'compilation of hit words and hot-button words'
Retiring soccer star Megan Rapinoe is firing back after former President Donald Trump offered criticism of the "woke" U.S. women's soccer team after losing out on the Women's World Cup to Sweden.
"What he's saying is fake. It’s a compilation of hit words and hot-button words that don’t actually make any sort of sense or square with reality at all," Rapinoe told The Atlantic about Trump's response.
Earlier this month, the former president took to Truth Social to knock the women's team for being "woke" and said their World Cup loss was "emblematic" of what is happening to the country.
"The 'shocking and totally unexpected' loss by the U.S. Women's Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden. Many of our players were openly hostile to America - No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA," he wrote at the time.
Trump and Rapinoe have exchanged verbal blows before, with Rapinoe making waves in 2019 for saying she would have no interest in visiting the White House even if her team won the World Cup, which they did in July of that year.
Rapinoe, who was awarded the President Medal of Freedom by Joe Biden, argued there is "no way" for her team to "win" because they face backlash even when they are winning.
"In 2019, we were ultra-confident, ultra-swaggy — and won everything. And even though we won, we did it in bad taste, according to our critics," she said. "This time, we weren’t confident enough, and we don’t have the right 'mentality.' And so we lost. It's just so disingenuous. There’s no way for us to win, and there’s no way for us to lose."
