US Sends Ukraine Another $1.3 Billion in Military Aid to Bolster Counteroffensive Against Russia
The security package follows its controversial decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine
The Biden administration announced Wednesday a new Ukraine security assistance package aimed at bolstering its offensive and defensive capabilities amid a robust but sluggish counteroffensive against Russian forces.
Worth $1.3 billion, this latest package provides Ukraine with additional ammunition, air defenses and counter-drone capabilities as well as equipment to detect when Russia is engaging in electronic warfare. It also includes the Phoenix Ghost and Switchblade unmanned aerial systems which are loitering drones fitted with explosive devices which can be flown into enemy positions.
Wednesday’s aid package announcement follows the Biden administration’s decision earlier this month to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions—officially known as Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munition.
These highly controversial artillery shells have killed tens of thousands of civilians long after conflicts end due to their “dud” rate or the amount of shells that do not explode upon impact but remain active bombs. Russia has also been using cluster munitions with a substantially higher dud rate than the ones provided to Ukraine but the combination creates a generational problem for the Ukrainian population.
“The Ukrainians are making tremendous efforts to scale up their...demining capacity,” Matthew Howard told The Messenger earlier this month. “That’s where the bulk of our work comes in.”
Howard, a former Army explosive ordnance disposal officer who founded Bomb Techs Without Borders added: “But we’re facing levels of explosive hazard contamination not seen since World War II, so the challenge is enormous.”
The Biden administration’s latest package also provides Ukraine with additional mine clearing equipment. In total, Ukraine has received more than $42 billion in security assistance since President Joe Biden took office, including more than $41.3 billion since Russia’s invasion last year, according to a fact sheet provided by the Defense Department.
Absent from the package is the long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems —known as ATACMS, or “attack ‘ems.” The ATACMS is a conventional surface-to-surface artillery weapon, uniquely equipped to engage targets with a maximum range of roughly 190 miles away.
Despite Ukraine’s request for them, the United States has been hesitant to provide them. Earlier this week, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh was asked during a Pentagon press briefing about why the U.S. was “dragging its feet” on providing the ATACMS missile.
“I wouldn't say that we're dragging our feet on anything. We've been providing Ukraine a steady support of security assistance from the beginning of the war,” Singh told reporters. “They have the combat power to be successful on the battlefield. They have what it needs to take to be successful in the counteroffensive…But in terms of ATACMS, we haven't taken anything off the table.”
