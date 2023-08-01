US Imposes Travel Restrictions on Hungary Following Security Concerns

The U.S. will impose new travel restrictions on Hungarian passport holders after concern that the country’s simplified naturalization process granted citizenship to nearly one million people during a nine-year period without adequate security measures to verify identities, the U.S. Embassy in Hungary said on Tuesday.

The new restrictions affect the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, which permits most citizens of participating countries to travel to the U.S. for tourism or business and stay for 90 days or less without obtaining a visa. The validity period for travel for Hungarian passport holders under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization was decreased from two years to one year, and travelers are only permitted to enter the U.S. once.

The new changes will go into effect immediately, the embassy said. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The change will go into effect immediately and will remain in place until the concerns are resolved, the embassy said.

Hungary first began offering a simplified naturalization process in 2011. A senior government official told the Associated Press that Tuesday’s decision follows years of failed efforts by the U.S. to work with Hungary to address the security concerns.