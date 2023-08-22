US Embassy Tells Americans to Leave Belarus ‘Immediately’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

US Embassy Tells Americans to Leave Belarus ‘Immediately’

The warning comes after Lithuania shut down two of its border crossings with Belarus

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The State Department advised Americans to leave Belarus immediately.Getty Images/Peter Garrard Beck

The U.S. Embassy in Belarus on Monday warned American citizens to leave the country "immediately."

The warning comes after Lithuania shut down two of its border crossings with Belarus following concerns about the Russian mercenary group Wagner, which was exiled to Belarus after a failed uprising. Other border crossings with Poland and Latvia remain open.

“Do not travel to Belarus due to Belarusian authorities’ continued facilitation of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, the buildup of Russian military forces in Belarus, the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, the potential of civil unrest, the risk of detention, and the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens residing in or traveling to Belarus,” the State Department said in its warning.

"U.S. citizens in Belarus should depart immediately.  Consider departing via the remaining border crossings with Lithuania and Latvia, or by plane.  U.S. citizens are not permitted to enter Poland overland from Belarus.  Do not travel to Russia or to Ukraine," the alert continued.

The State Department previously warned Americans against visiting Belarus.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.