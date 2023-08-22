US Embassy Tells Americans to Leave Belarus ‘Immediately’

The U.S. Embassy in Belarus on Monday warned American citizens to leave the country "immediately."

The warning comes after Lithuania shut down two of its border crossings with Belarus following concerns about the Russian mercenary group Wagner, which was exiled to Belarus after a failed uprising. Other border crossings with Poland and Latvia remain open.

“Do not travel to Belarus due to Belarusian authorities’ continued facilitation of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, the buildup of Russian military forces in Belarus, the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, the potential of civil unrest, the risk of detention, and the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens residing in or traveling to Belarus,” the State Department said in its warning.

"U.S. citizens in Belarus should depart immediately. Consider departing via the remaining border crossings with Lithuania and Latvia, or by plane. U.S. citizens are not permitted to enter Poland overland from Belarus. Do not travel to Russia or to Ukraine," the alert continued.

The State Department previously warned Americans against visiting Belarus.