US Defense Secretary: We Support Nations Fighting China’s ‘Bullying Behavior’

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States supports countries standing up against China's "bullying behavior" Friday.
“We’ve seen troubling [People’s Republic of China] coercion from the East China Sea, to the South China Sea, to right here in the Southwest Pacific,” said Austin to members of the press in Brisbane, Australia, where he arrived Thursday for a meeting with his Australian counterpart.
Lloyd said Australia shares the United States’ concerns about China’s relations with other nations. Lloyd’s meeting with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles is part of ongoing attempts to counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific, with the United States negotiating a deal to give Australia a fleet of nuclear submarines.
“We’ll continue to support our allies and partners as they defend themselves from bullying behavior,” said Austin.
