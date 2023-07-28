US Defense Secretary: We Support Nations Fighting China’s ‘Bullying Behavior’ - The Messenger
Politics.
US Defense Secretary: We Support Nations Fighting China’s ‘Bullying Behavior’

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is set to meet with his Australian counterpart today to discuss countering China's influence in the Indo-Pacific

Alec Dent
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a joint press conference with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada (not pictured) after their meeting at the Japanese Defense ministry in Tokyo on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Franck ROBICHON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK ROBICHON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)FRANCK ROBICHON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States supports countries standing up against China's "bullying behavior" Friday.

“We’ve seen troubling [People’s Republic of China] coercion from the East China Sea, to the South China Sea, to right here in the Southwest Pacific,” said Austin to members of the press in  Brisbane, Australia, where he arrived Thursday for a meeting with his Australian counterpart.

Lloyd said Australia shares the United States’ concerns about China’s relations with other nations. Lloyd’s meeting with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles is part of ongoing attempts to counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific, with the United States negotiating a deal to give Australia a fleet of nuclear submarines.

“We’ll continue to support our allies and partners as they defend themselves from bullying behavior,” said Austin.

