The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    JWPlayer

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said it was "unfortunate" on Thursday that his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, declined the request to meet in Singapore this week, according to Reuters.

    "I would welcome any opportunity to engage with Li," Austin said at a press conference in Tokyo.

    Pentagon officials had proposed a meeting in Singapore as a way to ease tensions between the two nations.

    Yet a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said last week that the U.S. must first "correct its mistaken actions” before discussions between the countries can happen.

    Read More
    US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a joint press conference with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada (not pictured) after their meeting at the Japanese Defense ministry in Tokyo on June 1, 2023.
    (Photo by FRANCK ROBICHON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) FRANCK ROBICHON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

    Austin also addressed the "unnecessarily aggressive maneuver" by a Chinese fighter jet against a U.S. Air Force aircraft over the South China Sea last week. The Chinese military’s Southern Theater Command said its aircraft "operated professionally.

    "The provocative intercept of our aircraft and our allies' aircraft is very concerning and we would hope they would alter their actions," he said, adding that he was "concerned" that a similar incident could "very quickly spiral out of control."

    Austin added that he believes "defense departments should be talking to each other on a routine basis or should have open channels for communication.”

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.