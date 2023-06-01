Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said it was "unfortunate" on Thursday that his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, declined the request to meet in Singapore this week, according to Reuters.

"I would welcome any opportunity to engage with Li," Austin said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Pentagon officials had proposed a meeting in Singapore as a way to ease tensions between the two nations.

Yet a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said last week that the U.S. must first "correct its mistaken actions” before discussions between the countries can happen.

(Photo by FRANCK ROBICHON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) FRANCK ROBICHON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Austin also addressed the "unnecessarily aggressive maneuver" by a Chinese fighter jet against a U.S. Air Force aircraft over the South China Sea last week. The Chinese military’s Southern Theater Command said its aircraft "operated professionally.”

"The provocative intercept of our aircraft and our allies' aircraft is very concerning and we would hope they would alter their actions," he said, adding that he was "concerned" that a similar incident could "very quickly spiral out of control."

Austin added that he believes "defense departments should be talking to each other on a routine basis or should have open channels for communication.”