US and Chinese Agriculture Officials Could Meet Next Month
Politics
US and Chinese Agriculture Officials Could Meet Next Month

The US invited Chinese agriculture minister to a Food Security Ministers' Meeting in Seattle in August

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Workers loading grain at a port in Izmail, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Concerns are growing that Russia will not extend a U.N.-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger, with ships no longer heading to the war-torn country’s Black Sea ports and food exports dwindling. AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko

The U.S. invited Chinese agriculture minister Tang Renjian to a conference in Seattle next month, the Biden Administration confirmed to Politico.

If Renjian accepts the invite to APEC's Food Security Ministers' Meeting on August 3 in Seattle, the main topic of discussion is expected to be Russia and its suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

As of Monday, Russia no longer allows Ukrainian grain ships to go through its Black Sea ports — many of which are avenues to China. This could lead to a rise in prices, logistical hurdles and, ultimately, a global food crisis.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will attend the conference and could ask in person for China's support in appealing for Moscow to extend the deal if Renjian decides to come to Seattle.

On Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry came back from his Beijing trip where he also met with Chinese officials and was somewhat unsuccessful — he said he had productive conversations, but his goal of reaching a new climate deal wasn't achieved.

