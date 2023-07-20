US and Chinese Agriculture Officials Could Meet Next Month

The U.S. invited Chinese agriculture minister Tang Renjian to a conference in Seattle next month, the Biden Administration confirmed to Politico.
If Renjian accepts the invite to APEC's Food Security Ministers' Meeting on August 3 in Seattle, the main topic of discussion is expected to be Russia and its suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
As of Monday, Russia no longer allows Ukrainian grain ships to go through its Black Sea ports — many of which are avenues to China. This could lead to a rise in prices, logistical hurdles and, ultimately, a global food crisis.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will attend the conference and could ask in person for China's support in appealing for Moscow to extend the deal if Renjian decides to come to Seattle.
On Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry came back from his Beijing trip where he also met with Chinese officials and was somewhat unsuccessful — he said he had productive conversations, but his goal of reaching a new climate deal wasn't achieved.
