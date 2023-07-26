UFOs May Pose a ‘Threat to National Security,’ Former Naval Officer Testifies in House Hearing

A former Navy officer testified Wednesday that unidentified anomalous phenomena, better known as UAPs or UFOs, are a threat to the United States' national security.



David Fravor, a retired Navy commander, was one of two Navy pilots who reported seeing a UAP over the Pacific in 2004, a story he has repeated widely in the ensuring years.



He told a House Oversight subcommittee on Wednesday that UAPs are a security threat because "the technology that we faced was far superior than anything that we had."

Fravor described the unidentified object he saw in 2004 as a "tictac," and said the white object was moving over the water like a "ping pong ball" and did not appear to have any wings or rotors.

Retired Commander David Fravor, former Commanding Officer in the US Navy, arrives to testify during a House Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency," on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 26, 2023. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

He later clarified that he believes the object he and three other Navy officers witnessed is "far beyond" any "material science" can possess. But Fravor's account and that of the other Navy pilot have diverged over the years, underlining the general unreliability of eyewitness accounts.

The latest Pentagon U.F.O. report from January of this year revealed that there have been 366 UAP sightings, a great majority of which came from military pilots. But many of those turned out to be sightings of balloons, drones, and trash, the report found, with none attributed to aliens or extraterrestrial technology.

The House Intelligence Committee held the first hearing on UAPs in decades last year to analyze a Pentagon program that was established after 144 reports of unidentified aerial phenomena have been discovered since 2004, with explanations for only one report available.