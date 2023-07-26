UFO Whistleblower Claims ‘Nonhuman Biological Material’ Discovered, Declines to Offer Details - The Messenger
Grusch would not speak to the 'specific documentation' of these materials and said he would only speak behind closed doors on the matter

Kayla Gallagher
Possible "nonhuman biological material" was found at a so-called alien crash retrieval site, a former U.S. intelligence officer and U.F.O. whistleblower told a House subcommittee on Wednesday.

The witness, David Grusch, made the comments in response to questions from Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. about the alleged crash site and whether or not the bodies of the pilots were found.

Grusch claimed that the government possesses biological materials from alien aircraft that have crashed, but offered few details. He declined to speak to the "specific documentation" of these materials and said he would only discuss the matter further behind closed doors.

"Biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch responded citing public statements he made in a News Nation interview in June.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, and Retired Navy Commander David Fravor are sworn-in during a House Oversight Committee hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency” on Capitol Hill 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Several witnesses are testifying about their experience with possible UFO encounters and discussion about a potential covert government program concerning debris from crashed, non-human origin spacecraft. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, and Retired Navy Commander David Fravor are sworn-in during a House Oversight Committee hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency” on Capitol Hill 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Several witnesses are testifying about their experience with possible UFO encounters and discussion about a potential covert government program concerning debris from crashed, non-human origin spacecraft.Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Mace followed up by asking if the biologics were "human" or "nonhuman."

"Nonhuman and that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program who I talked to that are currently still on the program," Grusch responded.

The latest Pentagon U.F.O. report from January of this year revealed that there have been 366 sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena, a great majority of which came from military pilots. But many of those turned out to be sightings of balloons, drones, and trash, the report found, with none attributed to aliens or extraterrestrial technology.

